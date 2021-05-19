APSU Student-Athletes post eighth-consecutive semester with 3.00 GPA

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes close out the 2020-21 academic year with the department’s eighth-consecutive semester with a 3.00 grade-point average or better. The athletic department’s 299 student-athletes combined to post a 3.274 GPA during the Spring 2021 semester.

The Spring 2021 semester marks the tenth time in department history that its student-athletes have posted a 3.00 GPA and the fourth-consecutive semester all 15 varsity programs have recorded a 3.0 GPA.

“I am beyond proud of our student-athletes, our student-athlete support services staff, and our coaches for their continued success and achievements in the classroom this spring,” said Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“Like the fall semester, the spring brought many challenges and our student-athletes and department staff overcame everything thrown at them, showing everyone what it means to buy into the ‘Total Gov’ concept,” Harrison stated.

The department saw 231 student-athletes receive academic recognition during the spring semester, with 118 named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 113 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List.

A complete listing of the Spring 2020 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the APSU Dean’s List also are noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athlete. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

Academic Highlights From The Spring 2021 Semester

PERFECTION: 59 Govs student-athletes – more than 19 percent of all student-athletes – posted a 4.0 GPA.

59 Govs student-athletes – more than 19 percent of all student-athletes – posted a 4.0 GPA. ALL ABOARD: The women’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis teams saw 100 percent of their student-athletes receive academic recognition during the spring.

The women’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis teams saw 100 percent of their student-athletes receive academic recognition during the spring. TOP PERFORMERS: The Governors women’s golf team posted the department’s highest team GPA (3.736). Meanwhile, the men’s tennis program had the highest men’s GPA (3.521).

The Governors women’s golf team posted the department’s highest team GPA (3.736). Meanwhile, the men’s tennis program had the highest men’s GPA (3.521). STREAKING: The women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis programs have recorded a 3.0 GPA in 16 consecutive semesters. The softball team posted its 12th consecutive semester with a 3.0 GPA and the following teams streaks each continued with this spring’s performance: baseball (10), men’s golf (10), beach volleyball (7), track & field (6), women’s basketball (6), women’s cross country (6), men’s cross country (5), football (4), and men’s basketball (4).

Spring 2021 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the spring. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department total.

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on May 17th, 2021.

BASEBALL (3.156 GPA)

Gino Avros (DL)

John Bolton (DL)

Harrison Brown (AD)

Luke Brown (AD)

Reid Brown (DL)

Austin Carder (AD)

Ty DeLancey (AD)

TJ Foreman (DL)

Harley Gollert (DL)

Hayden Josephson (DL)

Matt Joslin (DL)

David Kennicott (AD)

Brock Lomax (AD) +

Sebastian Martinez (DL)

John McDonald (AD)

Keegan Mills (AD)

Greg Norman (AD)

Kyle Nunn (DL)

Nolan O’Shoney (DL)

Cristian Otero (DL)

Garrett Spain (DL)

Michael Sturek (DL)

Nick Wellman (DL)

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.495)

Merdy Mongozi (DL)

Codey Bates (DL)

Reginald Gee (AD)

Ibrahima Jarjou (DL)

Tai’Reon Joseph (DL)

Corbin Merritt (AD)

Carlos Paez (AD)

Mike Peake (AD)

DJ Peavy (DL)

Terry Taylor (AD)

Elton Walker (DL)

Alec Woodard (AD)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.226)

Tahanee Bennell (AD)

D’Shara Booker (AD)

Nina De Leon Negron (AD)

Selina Dockery (AD)

Brandi Ferby (AD)

Brianah Ferby (AD)

Kasey Kidwell (AD)

Maggie Knowles (DL)

Myah LeFlore (AD)

Ella Sawyer (DL)

Kemia Ward (DL)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.548)

MiMi Arrington (AD)

Janvier Buggs (AD) +

Eliza Dees (DL)

Erin Eisenhart (DL) +

Karli Graham (DL) +

Aysha Hood (DL) +

Kaylah Jackson (DL) +

Maggie Keenan (DL) +

Taylor McInerney (DL) +

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Brooke Moore (AD) +

Jenna Panning (AD)

Morgan Rutledge (DL) +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Caroline Waite (AD) +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.313)

Robert Fitzgerald (DL)

Ryan Martin (DL)

Robert Mullen (AD)

Stone Norris (DL)

Thomas Porter (AD)

Elliot Reed (AD)

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.540)

Alura Endres (DL) +

Mikayla Filkins (AD) +

Larin Harr (AD) +

Molly Howard (AD) +

Sara Martin (DL) +

Keleah Shell (AD) +

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

FOOTBALL (3.163)

Terrell Allen (DL)

Damion Barber J(DL)

Garrett Bell (DL)

JD Broussard (DL)

Elijah Brown (AD)

Nick Carozza (DL)

Armond Carter Jr. (AD)

Jacob Caughell (DL)

Kory Chapman (AD)

Cole Deeds (AD)

Ashton Dodd (DL)

Cedarius Doss (AD)

Draylen Ellis (DL)

CJ Evans Jr. (DL)

Matthew Gayle (AD)

MJ Hampton (AD)

Baniko Harley (AD)

Mason Harwell (DL)

Troy Henderson Jr. (AD)

Robert Holmes (DL)

Kordell Jackson (AD)

Seth Johnson (AD)

Breant Kendall III (DL)

Hosea Knifeley Jr. (DL)

Brandon Lanier (AD)

Sheldon Layman (DL)

TyQaze Leggs (AD)

Brock Lomax (AD) +

Jequaries Martin (AD)

Jack McDonald (DL)

Colby McKee (AD)

Caden McKinnis (DL)

Marcus McGhee (DL)

Eugene Minter Jr. (AD)

KJ Murden (AD)

Conner Murphy (AD)

Ethan Myers (DL)

Joseph Newberry (AD)

Isaiah Norman (DL)

Nathan Page (AD)

Cade Payne (DL)

Collier Pecht (DL)

Koby Perry (AD)

Corey Petersen (DL)

Geordon Pollard (AD)

Mikhail Prater (AD)

Vito Priore (AD)

JaQuan Randolph (DL)

Elijah Rawlins (AD)

Matt Rigney (DL)

Bryce Robinson (DL)

DeMilton Rocker (AD)

Talen Rucker-Dailey (AD)

Hunter Scholato (AD)

Demetri Scott (DL)

Manny Scott (AD)

Brian Snead (AD)

Gorel Soumare (AD)

Luke Springer (AD)

Kwame Sutton (AD)

Ahmaad Tanner (AD)

Michael Treadwell (AD)

Terrell Vassel (AD)

William Wilcox (AD)

Kam Williams (AD)

Bucky Williams (DL)

DeAngelo Wilson (AD)

Jariel Wilson (DL)

Grant Wisdom (DL)

Jau’von Young (AD)

MEN’S GOLF (3.331)

Michael Busse (AD)

Jay Fox (AD)

Micah Knisley (DL)

Chase Korte (AD)

Austin Lancaster (AD)

Morgan Robinson (AD)

Jordan Rodriguez (AD)

Adam Van Raden (AD)

Alex Vegh (AD)

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.736)

Riley Cooper (AD)

Shelby Darnell (AD)

Taylor Dedmen (DL)

Payton Elkins (DL)

Kady Foshaug (DL)

Andrea Presilla (AD)

Meghann Stamps (AD)

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.521)

Rachel Bradberry (DL)

Gwynevere Cardinal (DL)

Tori Case (DL)

Chloé Dion (DL)

Morgan Drawdy (AD)

Celeste Espinoza (DL)

Heather Haskins (DL)

Maeve Kelly (AD)

Katie Kenward (DL)

Kaylee Kraft (DL)

Claire Larose (DL)

Tara Mannix (DL)

Lexi Maslowski (DL)

Delanie McKeon (DL)

Anna McPhie (AD)

Isabel Petre (DL)

Peyton Powell (DL)

Gybson Roth (DL)

Abby Therrell (AD)

Ashley Whittaker (DL)

Hannah Wilson (DL)

SOFTBALL (3.558)

Alyssa Archuleta (AD)

Jordan Benefiel (AD)

Maddie Berner (AD)

Maddie Boykin (DL)

Mea Clark (DL)

Drew Dudley (AD)

Mackenzie Gareau (DL)

Kelsey Gray (AD)

Kelsey Gross (AD)

Alex Grubbs (DL)

Shelby Harpe (DL)

Brett Jackson (AD)

Katie Keen (AD)

Morgan McMahon (AD)

Emily Moore (AD)

Harley Mullins (AD)

Mallori Nesbit (DL)

Lexi Osowski (DL)

Brooke Pfefferle (AD)

Katelyn Smith (DL)

Riley Suits (DL)

Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)

Kaitlin Woodruff (DL)

MEN’S TENNIS (3.521)

Oliver Andersson (AD)

Anton Damberg (DL)

Christian Edison (DL)

Jacob Lorino (AD)

Thiago Nogueira (DL)

Frederic Schlossmann (DL)

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.634)

Ana Albertson (AD)

Jana Leder (DL)

Danielle Morris (AD)

Honoka Nakanishi (AD)

Martina Paladini-Jennings (DL)

Fabienne Schmidt (AD)

Aleks Topalovic (AD)

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.273)

Morgan Bradley (DL)

Shyanna Chapman (DL)

Kamille Dunbar (DL)

Alura Endres (DL) +

Mikayla Filkins (AD) +

Larin Harr (AD) +

Denia Hill-Tate (AD)

Jessica Hoban (DL)

Molly Howard (AD) +

Allana Johnson (AD)

Tiyanna Johnson (AD)

Jessica Kelley (AD)

Sara Martin (DL) +

Camaryn McClelland (DL)

Kori McDaniel (DL)

Kenisha Phillips (AD)

Sabrina Richman (AD)

Karlijn Schouten (DL)

Keleah Shell (AD) +

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

Jackie Verseman (DL)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.579)

Janvier Buggs (AD) +

Erin Eisenhart (DL) +

Karli Graham (DL) +

Aysha Hood (DL) +

Kaylah Jackson (DL) +

Maggie Keenan (DL) +

Nina Korfhage (AD)

Taylor McInerney (DL) +

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Brooke Moore (AD) +

Morgan Rutledge (DL) +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Chloe Stitt (AD)

Caroline Waite (AD) +

CHEER

Ryan Abraham (AD)

Allie Johnson (AD)

Olivia Lawson (AD)

Kinley Propes (AD)

Roy Spieckerman (AD)

Tara Trigo (AD)

DANCE TEAM (3.024)

Deja Adams (AD)

Grace Henderson (DL)

Kayla Jackson (DL)

Josie Leathers (AD)

Bayleigh Robinson (DL)

Haleigh Schooley (AD)

Destanie Smith (DL)

Lauren Terry (DL)

Destani Vaughan-Locklear (DL)

Kyrstin Young (AD)

Sections

Topics