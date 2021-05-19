



« Older: Nashville Sounds come from behind to beat Gwinnett Stripers 9-8 Marsha Blackburn Pushes for Expansion of Concealed-Carry Rights for Qualified Police Officers Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Washington, D.C. – Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) urged an expansion of concealed-carry rights of qualified law enforcement officers. The Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) Reform Act was introduced by John Kennedy (R-La.) and co-sponsored by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). “Men and women on the police force bravely take an oath to protect and serve their communities,” said Senator Blackburn. “The Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act (LEOSA) Reform Act will remove unnecessary regulations for experienced officers and allow them to have the resources to save lives at a moment’s notice.” “America’s police officers protect communities when they’re on- and off-duty. The LEOSA Reform Act would make Louisianians safer by expanding concealed-carry rights for off-duty and retired cops in public places—so brave officers can protect and serve without unnecessary red tape,” said Kennedy. The bill builds on the original LEOSA of 2004, which gives qualified officers, whether active, retired or no longer working in law enforcement, the right to carry concealed firearms in any U.S. state or territory, regardless of state or local laws. However, the original legislation contains numerous exceptions, including bans on concealed-carry rights on certain state, local and federal government property. The LEOSA Reform Act will expand the original bill by allowing qualified officers to carry their concealed firearms in the following locations: State, local and private property otherwise open to the public,

National parks, and

Certain federal public access facilities. The bill would also allow qualified officers to carry magazines that are not prohibited by federal law and to carry their concealed firearms in gun-free school zones. It would also alleviate other undue burdens on concealed-carry rights. Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) have co-sponsored the LEOSA Reform Act. Representative Don Bacon (R-Neb.) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives. The LEOSA Reform Act has support from numerous law enforcement organizations, including: The Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association The National Association of Police Organizations The Fraternal Order of Police The Association of Former Agents of the United States Secret Service The FBI Agents Association The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives The Sergeants Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department The National Sheriffs Association The Port Authority Retired Police Association of New York and New Jersey The San Francisco Veteran Police Officers Association The ATF Association The FBI National Academy Associates San Jose Police Officers Association Air Marshal Association Peace Officers Research Association of California Association of Federal Narcotics Agents USAF Police Alumni Association International Union of Police Associations Retired Police Association of the State of New York United States Marshals Service Association Association of Former New Jersey State Troopers Major Cities Chiefs Association The International Association of Chiefs of Police The National District Attorneys Association Text of the LEOSA Reform Act is available here.

Sections Politics

Topics Marsha Blackburn, Police Officers, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.





