Nashville Sounds’ Keston Hiura hits two-run homer for 3-1 win over Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Keston Hiura broke a 1-1 deadlock in the eighth inning with a two-run home run to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 3-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 6,324 fans Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Sounds starter Eric Lauer twirled a gem in his debut and struck out a career-high 12 in five innings of work. He gave up just one hit and walked two.

Nashville got on the board first in the sixth as Hiura singled, stole a base, and was then driven in on a Jace Peterson single.

Keston Hiura Hit a Two-Run Homer in the Eighth to Break the Tie. (Nashville Sounds)

Gwinnett tied the game at one in the seventh on a solo home run by Travis Demeritte.

In the eighth, Hiura delivered a two-run blast to give the Sounds a 3-1 lead.

Patrick Weigel picked up his second save of the season throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (0-2, 13.50) makes his fourth start for the Sounds against left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 11.57) for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

  • Eric Lauer recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts…he also had the most strikeouts by a Sounds pitcher this season.
  • Keston Hiura has hit safely in five of his seven games with Nashville (four multi-hit efforts)…batting .407 (11-for-27) with 6 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, and five RBI.
  • The Sounds have won nine of their last 12 and six of their last nine.
  • Nashville posted their first win when tied after seven innings.

Box Score

Gwinnett 1, Nashville 3

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 x 3 6 1

 

