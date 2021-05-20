|
Nashville Sounds’ Keston Hiura hits two-run homer for 3-1 win over Gwinnett Stripers
Nashville, TN – Keston Hiura broke a 1-1 deadlock in the eighth inning with a two-run home run to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 3-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 6,324 fans Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Sounds starter Eric Lauer twirled a gem in his debut and struck out a career-high 12 in five innings of work. He gave up just one hit and walked two.
Nashville got on the board first in the sixth as Hiura singled, stole a base, and was then driven in on a Jace Peterson single.
Gwinnett tied the game at one in the seventh on a solo home run by Travis Demeritte.
In the eighth, Hiura delivered a two-run blast to give the Sounds a 3-1 lead.
Patrick Weigel picked up his second save of the season throwing a scoreless ninth inning.
Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (0-2, 13.50) makes his fourth start for the Sounds against left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 11.57) for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett 1, Nashville 3
