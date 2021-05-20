Nashville Sounds’ Keston Hiura hits two-run homer for 3-1 win over Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – Keston Hiura broke a 1-1 deadlock in the eighth inning with a two-run home run to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 3-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 6,324 fans Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Sounds starter Eric Lauer twirled a gem in his debut and struck out a career-high 12 in five innings of work. He gave up just one hit and walked two.

Nashville got on the board first in the sixth as Hiura singled, stole a base, and was then driven in on a Jace Peterson single.

Gwinnett tied the game at one in the seventh on a solo home run by Travis Demeritte.

In the eighth, Hiura delivered a two-run blast to give the Sounds a 3-1 lead.

Patrick Weigel picked up his second save of the season throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (0-2, 13.50) makes his fourth start for the Sounds against left-hander Kyle Muller (0-0, 11.57) for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Eric Lauer recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts…he also had the most strikeouts by a Sounds pitcher this season.

Keston Hiura has hit safely in five of his seven games with Nashville (four multi-hit efforts)…batting .407 (11-for-27) with 6 runs, 6 doubles, 1 home run, and five RBI.

The Sounds have won nine of their last 12 and six of their last nine.

Nashville posted their first win when tied after seven innings.

Box Score

Gwinnett 1, Nashville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 4 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 x 3 6 1

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

