



« Older: Nashville Sounds’ Keston Hiura hits two-run homer for 3-1 win over Gwinnett Stripers Senator Marsha Blackburn says Israel Deserves Full, Unequivocal United States Support Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Washington, D.C. – Senators Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott, John Barrasso, John Boozman, Mike Braun, Shelley Moore Capito, Tom Cotton, Kevin Cramer, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Josh Hawley, John Hoeven, Ron Johnson, John Kennedy, Cynthia Lummis, Marco Rubio, Thom Tillis, Tommy Tuberville and Todd Young announced a resolution condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas, an Iranian-backed and funded terrorist organization, and reaffirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to our ally Israel to stop the murder of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Israel. Senator Blackburn said, “Hamas’ attempts to wipe Israel off the map cannot be ignored. We must reaffirm our commitment to Israel, our strongest ally in the region. Senator Rick Scott said, “For decades, the people of Israel have endured unyielding attacks from terrorist groups, like Hamas, who wish to destroy the Jewish state and its people. Now, as thousands of rockets rain down, our resolve to stand with Israel must be stronger than ever. I want to be clear: no country, certainly not the United States, would tolerate attacks like these and not take whatever action is necessary to end them. As our great ally and the only shining example of democracy in the Middle East, Israel deserves our full support. “The anti-Israel attacks and agenda I’ve seen pushed by supposed ‘leaders’ like AOC and Senator Bernie Sanders are disgusting and antithetical to American ideals. Let’s remember what we are witnessing: these are terrorists ruthlessly attacking an ally. Defense of these terrorists is unthinkable. Acts of aggression toward Israel will never be tolerated. I’m proud to lead a resolution reaffirming the United States’ full and unapologetic support for Israel as it defends its citizens from these reprehensible attacks. It’s time for President Biden to stop cowering to the anti-Israel radical left and remind these terrorists and the world of the United States’ strong and unwavering support of the Israeli people.” Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Executive Director Matt Brooks said, “At this moment of peril for Israel, it is so important that Congress send a strong message of solidarity. Thanks to Senator Scott and to all the Senators who have cosponsored his resolution for standing with Israel.” Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) National President Morton Klein said, “ZOA strongly supports Sen. Rick Scott’s resolution, and urges all senators to cosponsor this important expression of the will of the senate. It is particularly important that the senate speak with a bipartisan voice in supporting Israel. The resolution appropriately keeps the focus on the aggressive actions of the terrorist organization Hamas, and fully supports the right of Israel to defend itself.” Senator John Barrasso said, “This resolution makes it clear that the American people stand by Israel, one of our strongest allies. Israel is under attack right now by Hamas and has every right to defend itself and its people. The United States needs to ensure Israel has the means necessary to continue to fight against any and all terrorist threats.”

Senator John Boozman said, “Israel has an indisputable right to defend itself and secure the safety of its people. As a key partner and strategic ally of the United States, the Jewish state must always be assured of our support. I’m pleased to join my colleagues in standing with Israel against Hamas’ violent terrorist attacks and pledging our continued commitment to Israel’s existence and security.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said, “Israel has every right to defend itself from attacks by terrorist organizations that are propped up by Iran, including Hamas. At this critical time, we must unapologetically convey to the world that the United States stands firmly with our friend and ally Israel. We remain steadfastly committed to our most important ally in the region, and support the people of the Jewish state in the face of these attacks.” Senator Tom Cotton said, “Israel is our strongest ally. President Biden should unapologetically reaffirm U.S. support of Israel and its right to defend itself. The Left’s moralistic calls for a ceasefire are little more than a propaganda win for Hamas.” Senator Kevin Cramer said, “Israel has every right to defend itself. Not only is it a strategic ally, it is a force for good in the world’s most volatile region. No other nation would be expected to endure the constant onslaught of attacks from enemies who believe it should not exist. The world needs to know the United States stands united with Israel and opposed to the evil actions carried out by Hamas and backed by the Iranian regime. I call on President Biden to deliver a strong public statement in support of our democratic ally and friend.” Senator Ted Cruz said, “Israel has not just the right but the obligation to defend its citizens and its territory against the Iran-backed Palestinian terrorists who are attacking its citizens and using civilians in Gaza, including journalists, as human shields. The United States must make it clear that it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel, and the Biden administration has no place pressuring Israel to use restraint or equivocating Israel and Hamas. I am proud to join Sen. Scott on this resolution to ensure Congress is clear about our support of the State of Israel as they defend their people and their sovereignty.”

Senator Joni Ernst said, “Hamas is a deadly terrorist organization whose stated goal is the destruction of Israel, one of our strongest allies and the only democracy in the Middle East. Attacks on Israel and Israeli cities, towns and civilian centers at the hands of these terrorists cannot be tolerated. The United States must be clear: we stand with Israel and support their right to defend themselves.” Senator Josh Hawley said, “Israel has every right to defend itself, and the United States must do everything it can to ensure Israel has what it needs to do so. I stand with Israel, and that is why I am proud to join this resolution.” Senator John Hoeven said, “This resolution expresses our strong support for Israel and its right to self-defense. At the same time, we condemn Hamas and the terrorist attacks coming out of Gaza. The resolution makes it clear that we stand with our ally Israel.” Senator Ron Johnson said, “Israel has every right to defend itself. The United States must continue to support our friend and ally as the Israelis defend themselves against Hamas’ violent terrorist attacks. President Biden and his administration must stand unequivocally with our closest ally in the Middle East.” Senator Thom Tillis said, “Israel has every right to defend itself. The Hamas offensive must stop now. In continuing their assault on Israel, Hamas endangers the life of Israelis, as well as its own Palestinian citizens. As a vibrant democracy and close ally of the United States, it is imperative the Biden administration support our historic relationship with Israel in their time of need. President Biden must reaffirm his commitment to protecting Israel, and I am proud to join this resolution to further demonstrate my unwavering support for the people of Israel.” Senator Todd Young said, “Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas’ terror attacks. I continue to stand with Israel, and I’m hopeful that Israel’s actions will neutralize Hamas’ rocket attacks and cease their terrorism of the people of Israel. Just eight months ago, unprecedented peace was breaking out in the Middle East. The regime in Iran was nearing financial collapse and the historic Abraham Accords were paving the way for prosperity. We must act now to help restore peace in the region by cutting off those in Iran who funnel support to their terrorist proxy forces in Gaza.”

Sections Politics

Topics Hamas, Iran, Israel, Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.





