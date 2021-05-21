APSU Baseball splits doubleheader with Murray State, cliches OVC Tournament berth

Murray, KY – Catcher Jack Alexander hit two home runs and drove in four runs, helping the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team clinch its spot in next weekend’s Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship tournament with a 9-3 victory in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader against Murray State at Johnny Reagan Field.

Murray State rallied to win the nightcap, 8-3, to secure a split of the twin bill and clinch the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

Austin Peay State University (22-31, 16-14 OVC) will play an opponent to be determined in a Thursday first-round contest at The Ballpark in Jackson.

Morehead State and Belmont conclude the regular season with a Saturday doubleheader. If Morehead State wins at least one game Saturday, the APSU Govs will be the No. 4 seed.

However, if the Bruins sweep the Eagles, the Govs will be the No. 3 seed and Jacksonville State will move into the No. 4 seed.

Southeast Missouri clinched the OVC regular-season title and will play the No. 4 seed in a 2:00pm, Thursday contest. Second-seeded Murray State plays the 6:00pm opening-day nightcap.

APSU secured their tournament berth with a five-run rally in the fifth inning. With Murray State leading 3-2 after four innings, Racers starter Sam Gardner opened the inning with a ground out. But Govs third baseman Gino Avros tied the game by hitting a 1-1 pitch to left center field, tying the game at 3-3.

Second baseman Malcolm Tipler would follow the home run with a double to center field and center fielder Garrett Spain walked. After Gardner got the second out he walked designated hitter John McDonald, loading the bases, and then walked Alexander to push in another run. Left fielder TJ Foreman then laced a line drive just inside the right field line for a bases-clearing triple to give the Govs a 7-3 lead.

Spain would add a run in the sixth with a run-scoring single and Alexander’s second home run of the day provided the game’s final run in the 9-3 victory.

Alexander went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI, and three runs scored to pace the Govs. Foreman added a 2-for-5, three RBI performance.

The rally also helped Govs starter Sebastian Martinez (4-6) notch the win with six innings of work. He allowed three runs on five hits and four walks, striking out three batters.

Racers first baseman Trey Woosley’s two-run home run in the fourth inning was hit lone hit in a 1-for-2, two RBI outing. Murray State saw their seven hits scattered with no batter recording a multi-hit outing. Gardner (5-6) suffered the loss after allowing seven runs on six hits and six walks over 4.2 innings.

Murray State (30-23, 18-12) rallied to win the nightcap, scoring in four consecutive innings to build a 7-2 lead. The Racers built their lead with seven different one-run plays, only catcher Tanner Booth finishing the day with multiple RBI. He provided the Racers first run with a RBI single in the second and added a RBI single in the fifth.

Austin Peay State University loaded the bases in the fifth and ninth innings but went 0-for-4 with two walks. In the fifth, Pinch hitter Ty DeLancey singled to load the bases with one out but the Govs followed with an infield fly, a Tipler walk, and a ground out to score only one run. In the ninth, Avros loaded the bases when a pitch hit him with one out. Second baseman Knaje Guthrie earned a bases-loaded walk to add a run before a strikeout and ground out ended the game.

Govs starter Drew McIllwain (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits over four innings. The Govs were held to seven hits with no batter recording a multi-hit outing.

Booth went 2-for-4 with two RBI and center fielder Seth Gardner went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead Murray State’s offense. Starter Quinton Kujawa (3-0) picked up the win after holding the Govs to two runs on two hits over 4.1 innings.

Box Score – Game 1

Austin Peay 9, Murray State 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 0 0 0 2 5 0 0 1 1 9 11 1 Murray State 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0

W: MARTINEZ, Sebastian (4-6) L: GARDNER, Sam (5-6)

Box Score – Game 2

Austin Peay 3, Murray State 8

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 7 1 Murray State 0 2 1 2 2 0 1 0 X 8 14 1

W: KUJAWA, Quinton (3-0) L: McILLWAIN, Drew (1-3)

Sections

Topics