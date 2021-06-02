Leadership Clarksville hires Richard Holladay as Executive Director

Clarksville, TN – The Board of Trustees of Leadership Clarksville officially announces the hiring of Richard K. Holladay as the Executive Director, effective July 1st, 2021.

He assumes this position upon the retirement of Carole Dorris, who has served with distinction for more than 34 years.

Previously, Richard acted as the Co-Owner/Manager of Waterdogs SCUBA and Safety LLC in Clarksville. He brings 30 years of Leadership experience beginning with a military career and continuing with managerial positions in the Defense Sector as well Public Affairs in the Banking Industry.

“I am humbled and honored for this opportunity to make a difference in our community. It feels like a calling I will answer,” said Richard K. Holladay, Incoming Executive Director.

Diverse Experience in Wide Array of Leadership Positions

Richard has studied and worked in Leadership for his entire adult life. He earned a Master of Leadership Studies from the University of Texas-El Paso as well as graduating from the United States Army Sergeants’ Major Academy.

Known for his skill of problem-solving and a talent for relationship building, he looks forward to bringing his abilities to the program. Richard is a Leadership Clarksville Class of 2019 graduate, and he looks forward to working with a prestigious Board of Trustees.

Board President Darwin K. Eldridge commended Dorris for her many years of exemplary leadership and looks forward to working with Rich in this new era of Leadership Clarksville.

Leadership Clarksville was founded in 1987 as an independent executive leadership program to give community leaders a three-dimensional view of the Clarksville-Montgomery County, Tennessee community.

