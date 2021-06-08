Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board picks Angela Huff as Interim Director of Schools

Montgomery County, TN – At tonight’s Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board meeting, the School Board voted to approve Dr. Angela Huff as the Interim Director of Schools, effective immediately after Millard House II’s resignation from CMCSS later this month.

Mr. House was named the lone finalist for the Superintendent of Houston Independent School District in Houston, Texas on May 21st, and he is expected to be confirmed by HISD’s Board of Education next week.

Dr. Angela Huff has been the Chief of Staff for CMCSS since July 2018.

As CMCSS’ Chief of Staff, Dr. Huff has worked closely with the Director of Schools and School Board to support the ongoing development and improvement of the entire district, managing the Office of the Director, supervising the Student Services Department, and synchronizing the work of the Director’s Executive Cabinet to ensure annual District goals are achieved.

Before joining CMCSS, Dr. Huff worked as special projects manager for Williamson County Schools in Franklin, Tennessee.

Dr. Huff retired from Georgia in 2016 after a successful 32-year career in education. She served in the roles of Chief of Staff, Assistant Superintendent, and Principal over her 24-year tenure with the Cobb County School District (CCSD) in Marietta, Ga. CCSD is the second-largest school district in Georgia and the 25th largest in the nation, serving over 107,000 students.

Before entering administration, she had eight years of teaching experience in Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), the largest school district in Georgia and the 14th largest in the nation. She earned the honor of Teacher of the Year in 1988.

She earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master’s degree in education from Emory University in Atlanta, and a B.A. in education from Clark College in Atlanta. She has served as an adjunct professor at Trevecca Nazarene University since 2017.

CMCSS’ Senior Leadership Team is confident in Dr. Huff’s ability to lead CMCSS through this transition. Dr. Huff will not be applying for the permanent position, which was an important factor for School Board members in the selection of an Interim Director of Schools.

CMCSS has strong systems and processes as well as dynamic school- and district-level administrators, faculty, and staff to maintain efficient and effective operations through the transition.

The School Board will be determining the direction of the search for a new Director of Schools, and the Communications Department will keep the community updated on ways for stakeholders to be engaged through the process.

