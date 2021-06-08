Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

TWRA accepting entries for Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest

June 8, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is now accepting entries for its 2022 photo contest for publication in Tennessee Wildlife’s annual calendar. All interested photographers are invited to submit up to 10 of their best photos on fishing, hunting, boating, and wildlife species native to Tennessee.

In the past, the calendar had been the summer issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine and began in August. The new format will begin in January 2022 and run through December 2022.

TWRA Photo Contest for Annual Wildlife Calendar.

TWRA Photo Contest for Annual Wildlife Calendar.

TWRA Photo Contest Information

Photographers must submit their photo entries by the September 30th, 2021 deadline.

Photos must be horizontal (landscape), in JPEG format, and submitted online at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/photo_submissions or by CD.

They must be sized to print no smaller that 8-1/2×11 and resolution should be at least 300 pixels/inch.

If a photo is selected for the calendar edition, the photographer will receive a cash stipend of $60.00.

Photographers must be sure to provide their name, address, phone number, and e-mail address with their disk. Disks cannot be returned.

Entries may be mailed to:

Tennessee Wildlife
Calendar Issue
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
5107 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211

Tennessee Wildlife is the official magazine for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Subscription rates are $10.00 for one year, $17.00 for two years, and $25.00 for three years.


Sections

Arts and Leisure

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  