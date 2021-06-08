Manna Café Ministries to host Mobile Pantry at Fellowship United Methodist Church this Saturday, June 12th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry on Saturday, June 12th, 2021, at Fellowship United Methodist Church, 2201 Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville, Tennessee. This free event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

A valid ID must be presented. One box per household.

Many thanks to Fellowship United Methodist Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

Sections

Topics