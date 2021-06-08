Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Manna Café Ministries to host Mobile Pantry at Fellowship United Methodist Church this Saturday, June 12th

June 8, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry on Saturday, June 12th, 2021, at Fellowship United Methodist Church, 2201 Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville, Tennessee. This free event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

Manna Café Ministries to hold a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, April 28th.

Manna Café Ministries to hold a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, April 28th.

A valid ID must be presented. One box per household.

Many thanks to Fellowship United Methodist Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2021
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      27282930  