Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 9th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 9th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Briley is a beautiful young female medium size mixed breed. Her vaccinations are current and up to date. She would make a great hiking or running partner.

Maybell is a young female Domestic Short Hair with a stunning black and white coat. She is current on her vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. Maybell is looking for her forever home. If you are looking for a lap companion look no further.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Grace is a 2-3-year-old female Beagle Miniature Pinscher mix. This sweet girl weighs about 23 pounds and is spayed, current on vaccinations, house trained, and gets along with other dogs, cats, and children. Grace needs a fenced yard as she does like to go visiting the neighbors, but a secure fenced yard, lots of toys, and people to love on, will keep her very happy in her yard. She loves to run and does calm easily.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Tatake is a petite 10-year-old short-haired beautiful dark Tortoiseshell mix. She has been patiently waiting a long time for a family. She was found outside, underweight, and in need of care. She has been spayed, litter trained, up to date on vaccinations, all tests, and dental work updated. She is a small quiet kitty who likes people, and would love nothing more than to sit and keep you company. She is very social with people but not interested in other cats so being an only cat is optimal for her. If you are looking for a sweet-natured companion, look no further.

She is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Oliver is a sweet, loving, playful 8-9 week old male kitten. At adoption, he will be vaccinated, dewormed, on flea prevention, and will be FELV/FIV tested. Oliver will also come with a voucher for his neuter at 4-6 months of age. This little fluff ball is looking for his forever home. Could it be yours?

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Spark is a handsome 1-year old neutered male Coonhound mix He is full of spark and gets along well with children and other dogs. He is up to date on vaccinations.He will make a great family pet!

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Indio is an approximately 10-month-old medium size female mixed breed. Her vaccinations are up to date, she is spayed and she is house trained. Indio is good with most other dogs and older children, as she is around children ages 9 and older in her foster home. She prefers a home without cats. Loves to run and play and wants nothing more than love and attention.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Zuma is a very sweet 5 ½-year-old male Chihuahua mix weighing about 18 pounds.. He is house trained, crate trained, heartworm negative, microchipped, and current on vaccinations. He is good with other dogs and children.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Darwin is an adorable high-energy 2-year-old Basenji mix. Darwin is great with other dogs, cats, people and children! Darwin is looking for a forever home that would provide him with an active environment! He’d be a great running partner!!

You can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

