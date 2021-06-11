Austin Peay State University Football’s Jack McDonald named CoSIDA Academic All-District

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football linebacker Jack McDonald, a rising senior for the Governors, has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District® Football Team, which was announced Thursday.

McDonald is the 37th Academic All-District honoree in Austin Peay State University football history and the first since Ryan Rockensuess in 2018.

He’s the first Austin Peay State University linebacker to earn All-District honors since Adam Noble (2015).

McDonald, a Brentwood Tennessee product, again led APSU with 70 tackles in 2020-21, ranking 10th among all FCS tacklers. His 8.7 tackles per game were fourth-best in league action, where he also ranked second in tackles for loss (1.42/game) and ninth in sacks (0.42/game). McDonald posted double-digit tackle totals three times during the OVC schedule, including a career-best 13 tackles at Southeast Missouri.

For his career, the two-year starter has 188 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He’s picked off two passes and broken up six more while recovering two fumbles and forcing another. He has seven total double-digit tackle contests as a Gov.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early July. The Academic All-America® program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

