Austin Peay State University holds celebration after raising over $65 million during “What If” Comprehensive Campaign

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted a day of events to celebrate the completion of the “What If” Comprehensive Campaign on Friday, June 11th. During the events, organizers recognized donors and friends and announced the campaign’s official giving total – $65,874,366.45.

In total, 8,532 donors gave to the campaign, with 4,663 being new donors.

The total amount contributed by new donors was $6,513,338.03. During the campaign, 102 new endowments and pass-through scholarships were created, totaling $3,684,456.77 in financial assistance for deserving students.

Donations made during the campaign have also provided improved facilities and equipment, faculty and student research opportunities, and support for area Funds of Excellence.

“It is thrilling to share the success of this campaign with our campus community, as well as our alumni, donors, and friends,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “They have made this accomplishment possible, and their generous contributions will provide momentum for Austin Peay as we continue to meet the needs of our student population and our region.”

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 11:00am on Friday at the new APSU Aviation Science Facility at Clarksville Regional Airport (Outlaw Field).

The “What If” Campaign Celebration Ceremony was held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the APSU Dunn Center. Attendees enjoyed dinner and a presentation highlighting the impact that individual gifts from donors had on all areas of the University. Immediately following the ceremony, guests went to Raymond C. Hand Park to enjoy fireworks and dessert. The official campaign video preceded the fireworks show.

“It’s a great time to be a Gov,” APSU Vice President for University Advancement Kris Phillips said. “We appreciate everyone who has celebrated with us. This is a historic triumph for the University, as it is the most successful campaign in our 94-year history. We look forward to finding new and innovative ways to grow the reach of Austin Peay.”

The “What If” Comprehensive Campaign for Austin Peay State University began in 2015, and was initially projected to conclude in 2025. Following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the end date was moved up to December 31st, 2021. The campaign was publicly launched on November 19th, 2020. After securing $11.4 million during the 2020 fiscal year, raising more than $450,000 during Govs Give 2021, and receiving many other significant gifts and pledges, Austin Peay officially surpassed the campaign goal amount in April 2021.

To learn more about the campaign, visit apsu.edu/whatif or connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/austinpeay), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni), Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni) using #whatifapsu.

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

