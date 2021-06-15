Martin Pierce, Susan Pender retire from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Assistant Chief Deputy Martin Pierce and Sergeant Susan Pender on their recent retirement.

Chief Pierce started his career with the MCSO in 1991 as a deputy in the jail. During his 30 year tenure he worked as a Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and ended his career as the Assistant Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator. Prior to working at the MCSO he worked at the Tennessee State Prison in Nashville and served in the United States Army from 1982-1986.

Sergeant Susan Pender

Sergeant Pender started her career in law enforcement in 1984 with the South Carolina Probation Parole and Pardon Services. In 1999 she accepted a position with the MCSO in their relatively new School Resource Program. She started as a School Resource Officer at the Kenwood Campus and ended her career as a Sergeant overseeing up to ten schools each year.

Sections

Topics