Clarksville Christian School names Jerry Lawrence as Upper School Principal

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is pleased to welcome veteran school administrator, Jerry Lawrence, as Upper School Principal beginning with the 2021-22 school year. During his twenty-five year career in education, he has worked in both public and private school settings as a teacher, coach, and administrator.

Lawrence is coming to CCS from Lubbock Christian School, where he has worked for the past 8 years.

In his role as High School Principal for LCS, he also served as a Commissioner for the National Christian School Association.

He has been heavily involved in the accreditation and school improvement process for private schools and will continue to serve in this capacity once on board at Clarksville Christian.

CCS President, Dr. Brad Moser, offers that, “We are honored that Principal Lawrence is joining the CCS family. He is a proven leader who has a passion for Christian education. His extensive background and expertise will further strengthen our team and add to the momentum that our school is experiencing.”

In commenting about his new role, Lawrence states, “I am excited to serve at CCS, to see Christ’s love shining through her students, whether it is in the classroom, the court/field, hallways, or chapel. It is an awesome responsibility to help prepare the next generation to be leaders for Christ.”

Jerry attributes much of his success to his wife, Jennifer, long-time head volleyball coach at Lubbock Christian University. Jennifer will be joining the CCS staff as Head Volleyball Coach and Assistant Athletic Director.

They have two daughters, Cailey and Carsynn, and son Camden, who was born in 2003 and passed away in 2004. The Lawrence duo noted that they “are excited to partner with the CCS community” and are about the future God has in store.

Lawrence will be assuming the reins as Principal from Stephanie G. Travis. Travis has recently been named the new Community Relations Director at CCS and will remain a member of the senior administrative team.

About Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian School was founded in 2007 and has become the largest Christian school in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

For more information about Clarksville Christian School, please visit the CCS website at www.clarksvillechristianschool.org

