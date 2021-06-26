Puurrfect Paws to hold Kitten Show this Sunday at Old Glory Distilling Co.

Clarksville, TN – The animal rescue community continues to play catch up from last year’s COVID-19 Coronavirus shutdowns that affected shelters and spay-neuter clinics.

The explosion of cats and kittens born this kitten season has resulted in nearly 100 felines in need of adoption from the Clarksville community alone.

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue is hosting a Kitten Shower this weekend in hopes of finding homes for nearly 100 orphaned kittens (and a few adults, too!).

The event will be held on Sunday, June 27th, 1:00pm-4:00pm, at Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, off Exit 4.

Adoption fees vary from rescue to rescue but average around $100.00 and typically include spay-neuter, age-appropriate vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV test, and flea preventive.

For those who aren’t looking for a lifetime commitment but wish to help, there will be playpen collection points in the lobby area for cat food, litter, and other pet supplies.

A kitten registry cash box will also be set up to collect financial contributions, gift cards, or even just notes of appreciation.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Masks are encouraged for those not vaccinated, social distancing between families, hand sanitizing, and temperature checks at the door will be in place to help all attendees feel safe. To reduce congestion at the event, please limit attendance to serious adopters and their families only.

Please visit the “Kitten Shower at the Old Glory Distilling Co” event page on Facebook for more information.

