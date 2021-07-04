TRWA announces Chris Richardson promoted to Deputy Director

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced the promotion of Chris Richardson into the role of Deputy Director overseeing all business operations. He moves into his new role after serving as TWRA’s assistant director and legislative liaison.

As deputy director, Richardson will manage all business operations divisions within TWRA, providing leadership and guidance through the coordination of administrative support functions. He will also continue to represent the TWRA before the Tennessee Legislature and work with other governmental agencies at the state and local levels and with community outreach.

“We are thrilled to expand Chris’s role in the TWRA. His demonstrated experience in the areas of operations, policy, project funding, and the business side of conservation is going to help take TWRA to a new level as we fulfill our mission of conserving, managing, protecting, and enhancing the fish and wildlife and their habitats for the use, benefit, and enjoyment of the citizens of Tennessee and its visitors,” said Bobby Wilson, executive director.

Richardson joined the TWRA in 2013, serving as the Agency’s Legislative Liaison and the Special Assistant to the Director for Policy and Legislation. He was appointed Wildlife Resources Assistant Director in 2018. In each of these roles, Richardson has been critical to the effective operations of TWRA’s government affairs functions on the national, state, and local levels.

He has been responsible for representing the Executive Director at the Tennessee Legislature as well as provided advisory support to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. Richardson has played a vital role in setting policy and overseeing communications between the Agency, media sources, the political community, and other agencies and departments.

A graduate of Lambuth University in Jackson, he received a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Richardson entered law school at the University of Memphis where he received his Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree. Previous work experience with the State of Tennessee includes the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, the Tennessee Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee, and the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office. Since his completion of law school, he has served as an attorney in the private sector in Memphis, Murfreesboro, and Nashville. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association.

An avid outdoorsman, he is active in big game and waterfowl hunting and enjoys all types of fishing. Richardson is a life member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), Ducks Unlimited, and the Middle Tennessee Amateur Retriever Club. He and his wife, Anna and daughter, Charlee reside in Wilson County.

