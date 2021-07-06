Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Movie Night at Downtown Commons to feature “The Parent Trap (1998)”, Saturday

July 6, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Downtown CommonsMontgomery County, TN – Downtown Commons will host the third of five Movie Nights this Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at 7:45pm. The movies are free and open to the public. This month’s feature is “The Parent Trap (1998)”.

During the movie, kids will have the opportunity to make crafts at ArtLink’s mobile studio, and Driving You Donuts will be available on Main Street. 

2021 Movie Nights at the Downtown Commons

Tennessee Kettle Corn will also be there with popcorn available for every movie!  

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site. 

Remaining Movie Night Schedule:

  • July 10th – The Parent Trap
  • August 14th – Coco
  • September 4th  – Moana

Movie Nights at Downtown Commons are sponsored by Beth King Phillips’ Downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Downtown Clarksville.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.


Topics

Comments

