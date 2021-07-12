|
MWR’s Movies Under the Stars presents “The Greatest Showman” July 17th
Fort Campbell, KY – On July 17th, 2021, join Morale Welfare and Recreation at the Division Parade Field for “The Greatest Showman”. The show begins at 9:00pm CT.
Attendees are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages, food, blankets, chairs, and additional safe items to enhance the event for you and your family.
A food truck will be available to sell quick movie-type snacks.
Movies are subject to change.
Sponsored by Xfinity. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement.
Cost: Free
Registration Information
Registration will be by Eventbrite.
Please register for 1 ticket per person (this is a change from previous movies that registered per car).
