MWR’s Movies Under the Stars presents “The Greatest Showman” July 17th

Fort Campbell, KY – On July 17th, 2021, join Morale Welfare and Recreation at the Division Parade Field for “The Greatest Showman”. The show begins at 9:00pm CT.

Attendees are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages, food, blankets, chairs, and additional safe items to enhance the event for you and your family.

"Seating" for "The Greatest Showman" begins up to 1 hour before the movie starts.Start time will vary some based on when it gets completely dark. A food truck will be available to sell quick movie-type snacks. Movies are subject to change. Sponsored by Xfinity. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement. Cost: Free Registration Information Registration will be by Eventbrite. Please register for 1 ticket per person (this is a change from previous movies that registered per car).

