MWR’s Movies Under the Stars presents “The Greatest Showman” July 17th

Fort Campbell's Morale, Welfare and Recreation - MWRFort Campbell, KY – On July 17th, 2021, join Morale Welfare and Recreation at the Division Parade Field for “The Greatest Showman”. The show begins at 9:00pm CT.

Attendees are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages, food, blankets, chairs, and additional safe items to enhance the event for you and your family.

“Seating” for “The Greatest Showman” begins up to 1 hour before the movie starts.Start time will vary some based on when it gets completely dark.

A food truck will be available to sell quick movie-type snacks.

Movies are subject to change.

Sponsored by Xfinity. Sponsorship does not imply Army endorsement.

Cost: Free

Registration Information

Registration will be by Eventbrite.

Please register for 1 ticket per person (this is a change from previous movies that registered per car).


