Montgomery County welcomes BlueCross Healthy Place at Woodlawn Park

Woodlawn, TN – Representatives of the Montgomery County Government and the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation recently gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the BlueCross Healthy Place at Woodlawn Park.

The Montgomery County Government applied for the BlueCross Healthy Place grant, sharing the positive impact a revitalized community space would have on the area.

“We are grateful that Woodlawn Park was chosen as a 2021 BlueCross Healthy Place site. Montgomery County has a fantastic parks system that continues to grow and improve,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“This space is bringing some much-needed state-of-the-art equipment updates to a deserving area of our community,” Durrett stated.

Grant applicants were invited to choose from six project packages based on the needs of their communities.

Woodlawn selected the Community Hub package, and features in the new space include:

Community pavilion

Play area for ages 2-5

Play area for ages 5-12

Fitness stations

Swing set

The Woodlawn project is one of 10 the BlueCross Foundation has funded in celebration of the company’s 75th anniversary, bringing the total statewide investment to $7.5 million for 2021.

Additional 2021 BlueCross Healthy Place sites include:

Alamo: Crockett County High School

Crockett County High School Baxter: Baxter Seminary Park

Baxter Seminary Park Chattanooga: Elmo Park

Elmo Park Farragut: Town Hall Park

Town Hall Park Johnson City: Kiwanis Park

Kiwanis Park Memphis: Foote Park

Foote Park Murfreesboro: Barfield Crescent Park

Barfield Crescent Park Shelbyville: V. Griffin Park

V. Griffin Park Paris: Eiffel Tower Park – currently open

“BlueCross has always been focused on serving our neighbors, and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 75th anniversary than by giving Tennesseans more spaces to connect with one another and pursue healthy activities together,” said Chelsea Johnson, director of the BlueCross Foundation. “We look forward to helping these communities provide new amenities for all residents to enjoy.”

In addition to these projects, BlueCross Healthy Places are also underway in Nashville and Knoxville. Five are open in Chattanooga, Memphis, Huntland, Kingsport and at Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. With the addition of the 10 new projects for 2021, the BlueCross Foundation has invested $31.7 million in community spaces across the state.

The BlueCross Foundation will accept proposals for 2022 funding during the month of August 2021.

For additional information about the BlueCross Healthy Place Program, see BlueCrossHealthyPlaces.com.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.4 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and has brought peace of mind to its members and local communities for more than 75 years. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

For more information, visit the company’s news center at bcbstnews.com.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation organized to promote the philanthropic mission of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. It has awarded $120 million in grants since 2005. The foundation provides funding for the BlueCross Healthy Place program, which creates active, healthy spaces across Tennessee.

