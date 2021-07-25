Visit Clarksville announces 2021 Welcome Home Veterans Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville and Oak Grove Tourism Commission are partnering to host the sixth Welcome Home Celebration September 15th-19th, 2021. The five-day event includes a variety of free exhibits and activities, along with ticketed events like meals and concerts, all designed to show appreciation for the service and valor of America’s veterans.

“We’re very excited about the partnership with Oak Grove Tourism. It’s a big step toward an event that’s more accessible to more people,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham. “We’re also pleased to have Oak Grove Gaming as a major sponsor and offer their property as headquarters for all of the fantastic exhibits that are part of the event this year.”

Traci Cunningham, Executive Director of Oak Grove Tourism & Convention Commission, is also happy about the partnership.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Visit Clarksville to celebrate and welcome home these amazing veterans. We taste freedom every day because of the sacrifices and dedication they made to our country. I look forward to meeting these heroes and welcoming them to Oak Grove. Visit Clarksville has an amazing team and I look forward to partnering with them on future events,” she said.

Exhibits

The American Veteran Traveling Tribute Wall, an 80-percent replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, is returning for the 2021 event along with the Field of Honor-Veterans Tribute flag display, and the Traveling Korean War Memorial, which is also a replica of the Korean Memorial in our nation’s capital.

Two new exhibits are also part of the line-up:

The General Tommy Franks Mobile Classroom & Road Show is a mobile museum designed to enhance and enrich the learning experience of students. Exhibits include cultural, social and geographical items and information from 25 countries from Africa, the Middle East, and South Central Asia including cultural dress, one-of-a-kind handcrafted items, children’s toys, ceremonial items, and the first democratic ballot from Afghanistan.

Cost of Freedom Tribute includes a dedicated Afghanistan & Iraq Warrior’s tribute with all casualty names and Medal of Honor recipients for the Iran Hostage Situation, El Salvador Civil War, Beirut, Lebanon Barracks Bombing, Invasion of Grenada, Operation El Dorado Canyon Libya, USS Stark Bombing, Invasion of Panama, Cold War, Gulf War, Somalia, Khobar Towers, USS Cole Bombing, along with WWI & WWII. Also included in the Cost of Freedom is a special tribute dedicated to the lives lost on 9/11, complete with timelines, casualty listings, Flight 11, Flight 175, Flight 77 & The Pentagon, & Flight 93/PA. It is the only one in the country.

All exhibits are free and open to the public from 9:00am on Thursday, September 16th through 9:00am on Sunday, September 19th.

Other Free Activities:

The Girl Who Wore Freedom.

This award-winning documentary tells the stories of D-Day from the people who lived through German occupation and the Allied liberation of Normandy, France. Showing are at 2:00pm on Thursday and Friday, September 16th-17th free of charge at the Roxy Regional Theatre in Clarksville, 100 Franklin Street.

Veterans and their families are invited to join the celebration for a picnic at 5:00pm on Thursday, September 16th at War Memorial Park in Oak Grove.

A massing of the colors, tributes and a wreath laying will take place at 6:30pm following the picnic at Oak Grove Gaming to honor the names listed on the tribute wall, Korean Memorial and Cost of Freedom Tribute.

The 6th Annual Welcome Home Parade will wind through downtown Clarksville Saturday beginning at 10:00am. JROTC Cadets, marching bands, military vehicles and float will gather to honor our veterans with a very special “Welcome Home.”

Ticketed Events:

Enjoy an opening dinner on Wednesday evening at Oak Grove’s Valor Hall. Hear a panel of speakers discuss the 30 th anniversary of Desert Storm.

anniversary of Desert Storm. A Hero Breakfast on Thursday morning at First Baptist Church pairs JROTC cadets with veterans and active-duty soldiers for a guided discussion and meal.

Hear Dave Carey, former U.S. Navy pilot, share his story at Friday’s Valor Luncheon and Recognition at First Baptist Church in Clarksville. Drawing from his experiences as a POW for five and a half years Dave reminds his audiences of the power of the human spirit to triumph over adversity; and that we always have choices. Dave’s message is real, entertaining, immediate, and challenging and his clients have included IBM, Merck, 3M, Apple, Starbucks, and many others. Among his military honors are the Legion of Merit, five Bronze Stars, two Meritorious Service Medals, the Purple Heart, eight Air Medals, and the Navy Commendation Medal. Quilts of Valor will also be presented during this gathering.

A closing dinner at Oak Grove Gaming on Saturday evening takes place in a beautiful room overlooking the racetrack.

CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Grammy Award Winner, and American Patriot Lee Greenwood will perform at the amphitheater at Oak Grove Gaming. Local favorites Music 4 Mercy will open for Greenwood. Tickets will be available soon on Ticketmaster.

Tickets are available for all events except the Lee Greenwood concerts at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.

“We are always excited to welcome visitors to the great City of Clarksville, and we are always excited to honor America’s military veterans, so this event is the perfect opportunity to say, ‘Welcome to Clarksville’ and ‘Thank you for your service.’ Have a great week and enjoy all our area has to offer,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“We are excited to welcome our military veterans from around our nation and the world once again to the annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration”. We hope our visitors will feel the love, patriotism, and gratitude the good people of Montgomery County have for the service members who sacrificed on our behalf,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

See details, keep up to date, and register for events online at welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com, or contact Frances Manzitto by email at *protected email* or phone at 931.245.4345.

Visit Clarksville and the Oak Grove Tourism Commission thank the following sponsors for making this event possible: Oak Grove Gaming Hotel & Casino, Fortera Credit Union, CDE Lightband, Wounded Warrior Project, Rainbow Inc., Copies in a Flash, United Rentals, AARP, CBE Companies, and Navy Federal Credit Union.

