Visit Clarksville announces 2021 Welcome Home Veterans Celebration
Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville and Oak Grove Tourism Commission are partnering to host the sixth Welcome Home Celebration September 15th-19th, 2021. The five-day event includes a variety of free exhibits and activities, along with ticketed events like meals and concerts, all designed to show appreciation for the service and valor of America’s veterans.
“We’re very excited about the partnership with Oak Grove Tourism. It’s a big step toward an event that’s more accessible to more people,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham. “We’re also pleased to have Oak Grove Gaming as a major sponsor and offer their property as headquarters for all of the fantastic exhibits that are part of the event this year.”
Traci Cunningham, Executive Director of Oak Grove Tourism & Convention Commission, is also happy about the partnership.
“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Visit Clarksville to celebrate and welcome home these amazing veterans. We taste freedom every day because of the sacrifices and dedication they made to our country. I look forward to meeting these heroes and welcoming them to Oak Grove. Visit Clarksville has an amazing team and I look forward to partnering with them on future events,” she said.
Exhibits
The American Veteran Traveling Tribute Wall, an 80-percent replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, is returning for the 2021 event along with the Field of Honor-Veterans Tribute flag display, and the Traveling Korean War Memorial, which is also a replica of the Korean Memorial in our nation’s capital.
Two new exhibits are also part of the line-up:
All exhibits are free and open to the public from 9:00am on Thursday, September 16th through 9:00am on Sunday, September 19th.
Other Free Activities:
Ticketed Events:
Tickets are available for all events except the Lee Greenwood concerts at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.
“We are always excited to welcome visitors to the great City of Clarksville, and we are always excited to honor America’s military veterans, so this event is the perfect opportunity to say, ‘Welcome to Clarksville’ and ‘Thank you for your service.’ Have a great week and enjoy all our area has to offer,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.
“We are excited to welcome our military veterans from around our nation and the world once again to the annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration”. We hope our visitors will feel the love, patriotism, and gratitude the good people of Montgomery County have for the service members who sacrificed on our behalf,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
See details, keep up to date, and register for events online at welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com, or contact Frances Manzitto by email at or phone at 931.245.4345.
Visit Clarksville and the Oak Grove Tourism Commission thank the following sponsors for making this event possible: Oak Grove Gaming Hotel & Casino, Fortera Credit Union, CDE Lightband, Wounded Warrior Project, Rainbow Inc., Copies in a Flash, United Rentals, AARP, CBE Companies, and Navy Federal Credit Union.
