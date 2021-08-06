Toledo Mud Hens rally late to defeat Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park, 10-9

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Toledo Mud Hens came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Nashville Sounds 10-9 in front of 9,109 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night. The Sounds lost their second game when leading after seven innings this season.

Toledo took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Christian Stewart, but the Sounds responded in the second inning. Troy Stokes Jr. brought home a run with a single and Kevin Kramer drove in two with a single to give Nashville a 3-2 advantage.

Toledo Mud Hens Come Back From a Five-Run Deficit to get Win over Nashville Sounds Friday night. (Nashville Sounds)

Stewart launched his second homer of the game in the fourth to tie the game at three.

But the Sounds managed to respond again with a five-run bottom half. Stokes Jr. and Matt Lipka got the rally started with run-scoring singles.

Mario Feliciano doubled home two runs and Brice Turang drove in a run with a double to make it 8-3, Sounds.

Toledo cut the Sounds lead to 8-6 as Stewart hit his third homer in the fifth, but again, the Sounds responded as Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo homer to extend the Nashville lead to 9-6.

The Mud Hens scored four runs in the eighth to take a 10-9 lead.

Game six of the seven-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (0-1, 3.24) starts for Nashville against right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. (5-0, 1.89) for Toledo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. 

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds have lost eight of their last 14 at First Horizon Park
  • Nashville lost their second game when leading after seven innings (37-2).
  • The Sounds have scored 32 runs in their last three games (10.67 runs per game).
  • Daniel Vogelbach hit his second home run as a Sound and first since 7/29.

Box Score

Toledo 10, Nashville 9

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Toledo 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 4 0 10 16 1
Nashville 0 3 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 9 9 1

 

