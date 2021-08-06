|
Toledo Mud Hens rally late to defeat Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park, 10-9
Nashville, TN – The Toledo Mud Hens came back from a five-run deficit to defeat the Nashville Sounds 10-9 in front of 9,109 fans at First Horizon Park Friday night. The Sounds lost their second game when leading after seven innings this season.
Toledo took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Christian Stewart, but the Sounds responded in the second inning. Troy Stokes Jr. brought home a run with a single and Kevin Kramer drove in two with a single to give Nashville a 3-2 advantage.
Stewart launched his second homer of the game in the fourth to tie the game at three.
But the Sounds managed to respond again with a five-run bottom half. Stokes Jr. and Matt Lipka got the rally started with run-scoring singles.
Mario Feliciano doubled home two runs and Brice Turang drove in a run with a double to make it 8-3, Sounds.
Toledo cut the Sounds lead to 8-6 as Stewart hit his third homer in the fifth, but again, the Sounds responded as Daniel Vogelbach hit a solo homer to extend the Nashville lead to 9-6.
The Mud Hens scored four runs in the eighth to take a 10-9 lead.
Game six of the seven-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (0-1, 3.24) starts for Nashville against right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. (5-0, 1.89) for Toledo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Toledo 10, Nashville 9
