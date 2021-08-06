Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help in locating runaway juvenile Kyler Owens

August 6, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Kyler Michael Owens, 13, was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, August 2nd, 2021.

Kyler is 5’8 and weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen by his grandmother at the Hi-Way 48 Market located at the intersection of Highway 48/13 and Seven Mile Ferry Road. He was last seen running away on foot in the direction of Clarksville on Highway 48/13.

Runaway juvenile Kyler Michael Owens


Comments

