Marsha Blackburn Introduces Measure to Help Restart the Keystone Pipeline

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced an amendment to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that could result in restarting the Keystone Pipeline.

“If Joe Biden cared about infrastructure, he would restart the Keystone XL Pipeline,” said Senator Blackburn. “Instead, Biden killed over 1,000 good-paying jobs by canceling the pipeline. For Biden, the infrastructure bill, just like the pipeline, is about appeasing AOC and the left’s woke socialist agenda.”

Background

Senator Marsha Blackburn’s amendment will require President Biden to rescind his executive order that canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline if the project study determines that there will be a loss in jobs and higher energy prices for consumers.

