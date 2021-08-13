Austin Peay State University Student-Athlete Development rebranded to Govs360

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Student-Athlete Development program, under the direction of Ryan Combs, is expanding its slate of offerings and rebranding as Govs360 for the upcoming year.

Govs360 aspires to empower Austin Peay Student-Athletes to achieve their potential in all areas of their lives. The program strives to achieve this vision by providing resources, experiences, and opportunities for Governors Student-Athletes to succeed personally, mentally, and professionally.

In addition, there will be a slight revamp to the four-year curriculum that all Austin Peay State University student-athletes go through for future development.

The Athletics-Mentoring Program (AMP) will continue to pair an incoming freshman with an upper-class mentor in the department, and juniors (resume’ workshop) and seniors (financial workshop and career development seminar) will continue work on developing workplace skills.

The sophomore class will now undertake a problem-solving and goal-setting workshop to become more proactive in pursuit of their goals.

“Ryan and his team do an incredible job preparing our young people for life after college,” said Austin Peay State University Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Govs360 streamlines these processes and keeps Austin Peay at the forefront of student-athlete development; I’m excited to see where this program leads our student-athletes in the future.”

Govs360 can be found on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, all @govs360. These platforms will be used to share personal, mental, and professional development material. There will no longer be a @GovsCup Twitter, but instead, the Govs360 accounts will take its place in allowing students to send in pictures at games for Govs Cup points.

