|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police Department is trying to located runaway juvenile Stephon Smalls
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old, missing juvenile, Stephon Smalls (Black / Male, 10/19/2003). He was last seen in the area of Cobblestone Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Vanatta 931.648.0656, ext. 5270. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, Cobblestone Lane, CPD, Juvenile, Runaway, Stephon Smalls
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.