Clarksville Police Department is trying to located runaway juvenile Stephon Smalls

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old, missing juvenile, Stephon Smalls (Black / Male, 10/19/2003). He was last seen in the area of Cobblestone Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Detective Vanatta 931.648.0656, ext. 5270. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

