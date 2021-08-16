|
Clarksville Police update on Tiny Town Road, Peachers Mill Road Crash
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has released an update on the automobile and motorcycle crash that occurred at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Peachers Mill Road.
The crash is still under investigation, and the one party is in critical but stable condition this morning.
However, Clarksville Police have been unable to confirm that the next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656 ext. 5336.
You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591
