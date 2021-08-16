Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police update on Tiny Town Road, Peachers Mill Road Crash

August 16, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has released an update on the automobile and motorcycle crash that occurred at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Peachers Mill Road.

The crash is still under investigation, and the one party is in critical but stable condition this morning.

However, Clarksville Police have been unable to confirm that the next of kin have been notified.

Clarksville Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Investigator Crosby at 931.648.0656 ext. 5336.

You can also call the Tips line at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives