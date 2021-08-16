Downtown @ Sundown Concert features APSU Meet and Greet, Lucian Greene, Journey Tribute Band Departure this Friday

Montgomery County, TN – This Friday, August 20th, 2021, will be a night you want to remember! Beginning at 6:15pm, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will introduce the community to the new APSU president, Dr. Michael Licari, along with an update and welcome from the new APSU athletic coaches.

The cheer and dance team will also be present to motivate the crowd and lead the APSU Fight Song!

Local favorite Lucian Greene will then kick off the concert with acoustic music.

The feature performance will begin at 7:45pm with The Journey Tribute Band: DEPARTURE.

This band of veteran musicians is high-energy and replicates the look, sound, and feel of the original 80s rock supergroup. Be sure to sing along as they play all the hit songs that everyone knows and loves! Performing over 100 shows throughout the nation each year, DEPARTURE brings the best of Journey to audiences of all ages.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Chick’nCone, Driving You Donuts, Kadi’s Tacos and More and Burgasm are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale?, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks.

Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville.

Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

