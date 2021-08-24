Manna Cafe? Ministries collecting Donations for Flood Victims

Clarksville, TN – Manna Cafe? Ministries will be accepting any and all donations towards flood victims within all affected counties.

Manna will be partnering with local agencies throughout the counties to ensure our donations are beneficial and assist the victims.

We are devastated by the flash flooding that occurred on Saturday.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends who lost homes or loved ones.

Manna Village is located at 605 Providence Boulevard in Clarksville Tennessee.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

