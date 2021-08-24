TWRA reports Boating Fatality on Shoal Creek

Iron City, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Lawrence County EMS, Lawrence County Sheriff, and Lawrence County Fire responded to a fatal boating accident on Shoal Creek near Iron City, TN. Tuesday afternoon around 4:00pm.

Preliminary investigation shows that four individuals launched kayaks on Shoal Creek around noon. At some point during the trip, one of the kayakers capsized.

Lawrence County Fire located and recovered the body of a white male victim downstream.

The victim was not wearing a lifejacket.

An autopsy will be performed in Nashville and this incident remains under investigation.

This fatality is the 16th boating-related death on Tennessee waters in 2021.

Sections

Topics