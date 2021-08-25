Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 25th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 25th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Red is an adult male Redbone Coonhound. His vaccinations are up to date. This breed makes an excellent hunting companion and are affectionate, energetic, familial, and companionable. For more details, MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Perdy is a lovely, young, female Domestic shorthair cat with a pretty black and white coat with a long black tail. She has those mesmerizing light green eyes and is looking for her forever family. Perdy is litter trained. She is looking for a family who will spoil and love her.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Maple is a beautiful autumn cat. She is a 3-year-old longhaired ginger girl. Maple has personality! She is feisty, curious, alert, and enjoys petting on her timeline. Maple is confident and has a strong sense of self and may take time adjusting to her new home, so someone who is patient and willing to let her come around on her terms would be ideal! Once she is settled she will be a wonderful companion. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

She is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Dorian is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He has a stunning soft, grey coat with a white bib. Dorian is litter trained, current on vaccinations, and neutered. He is smart, friendly, and very playful. He does well with other cats or can be a single kitty. He is very loving and will make a delightful companion.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Briar is ready for her forever home! She is a darling 3-year-old female Beagle/Hound mix. Briar is current on all vaccinations, house, and crate trained and spayed. She loves being with her people and gets along with well-socialized dogs. She does have a great amount of energy and loves being outdoors. She would be a great jogging or hiking buddy and with her mix of Beagle and Hound, she would be perfect at barn hunts or dock diving.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Shadow is a 9-month-old Labrador Retriever /German Shepherd mix. He is very friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, and athletic. He is current on vaccinations and neutered. Shadow does well with other dogs and loves children. He just loves playing and being around water. He is quiet in his crate and doing very well in house training. He still is a puppy but is working hard on his manners.

Shadow can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dew Drop is a 1-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix with a gorgeous brindle coat. His vaccinations are up to date and he is neutered. He is good with other dogs and children and is crate trained.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Tia is an energetic, athletic 1-year-old female Pit mix. She is current on vaccinations. Tia does better with older children because of her excitement and high energy and should not be around cats. If you are into parkour, jogging, hiking, agility, dock diving or any outdoor activities then Tia is your girl!! Tia needs to be doing some activity and to be challenged to help offset all that energy. She is the perfect pup for a very active family.

Come see Tia and for more information, you can find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

