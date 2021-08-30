|
Clarksville Police Department hires Eight New Officers
Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, August 31st, 2021, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed eight new Officers to the Clarksville Police Department. Those officers are Zachary Walker, Christopher Owens, Robert Swanson, Keenan Driskell, Mary Foday, Noah Hopkins, Rodney Gilmore Jr., and Adam Masel.
These Officers also will be the second group of new hires to go through the mentor program started by CPD this year. This program is part of the effort to improve upon Officer wellness.
