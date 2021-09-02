Austin Peay State University Volleyball heads to Massachusetts for Harvard Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team will make its first-ever trip to Massachusetts when it competes in the Harvard Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the Malkin Athletic Center in Cambridge.

The Governors look to move forward after a up-and-down weekend at the Marshall Invitational last weekend. The APSU Govs sandwiched a five-set victory against Miami (Ohio) between four-set losses to Alabama and host Marshall.

Outside hitter Brooke Moore and setter Caroline Waite were each named to the all-tournament team. Moore recorded double-doubles in all three matches and opened the tourney with a 20-kill effort against Alabama. Waite, as the Govs back-row setter, averaged 5.07 assists and 2.15 digs per set.

The trip to The Bay State will provide a trio of first-time opposition. Austin Peay State University will meet Harvard, Marist, and Merrimack for the first time and it will be the program’s first-ever meeting against teams from the Northeast Conference and Ivy League.

About the APSU Volleyball Team



Outside hitter Brooke Moore, a Preseason All-OVC selection, is one of only eight Govs players to record both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs during their career. She enters the season with 1,236 kills (7th all-time) and 1,277 digs (14th).

Right-side hitter Tegan Seyring opened the 2021 campaign by averaging 2.23 kills per set (29 over 13 sets) during the Marshall tournament while also posting a team-leading six blocks. She returns after a freshman campaign that saw her post 3.14 kills per set and a .383 attack percentage.

Right-side hitter Mikayla Powell, the 2020-21 NJCAA Division II National Player of the Year, joins Austin Peay after two seasons at Johnson County Community College. She recorded 25 kills (1.92 per set) on the opening weekend at Marshall.

The APSU Govs setter tandem of Caroline Waite and Kelsey Mead returned to their roles pacing the offense. Mead, the primary front-row threat, opened the season averaging 4.23 assists per set and had 14 service aces (0.33/set). Waite averaged 4.69 assists per set and had 102 digs (2.08/set).

Austin Peay State University head coach Taylor Mott made use of her extensive bench at Marshall with all 18 available players seeing action during the weekend.

Middle blocker Karli Graham enjoyed her best season at the net last season, averaging 0.95 blocks per set. She scored 10 kills and four blocks in seven sets at Marshall.

Austin Peay State University sophomore libero Morgan Rutledge impressed in her first significant action with the Govs. Her 42 digs (3.23 per set) were tied with Moore for most on the team. She also recorded 14 assists and committed only seven reception errors despite seeing 113 serves.

Outside hitter Marlayna Bullington joins the indoor squad this season after claiming OVC Beach Freshman of the Year honors last season while helping the Govs win the inaugural OVC beach volleyball title.