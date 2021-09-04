APSU Community School of the Arts adds four Classes, Workshops for the Fall

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has unveiled its fall class slate, including four new offerings – beginning ceramics, monthly figure drawing sessions, and in-person and virtual creative writing classes.

CSA also is adding two new instructors – Amalia Wills and Mikhaila Ferguson. Wills will teach beginning ceramics, and Ferguson will teach creative movement for children ages 3-5 years old.

Here’s a rundown of the new offerings (click on the links for more information):

Beginning Ceramics : This class meets 6:00pm-8:00pm every Monday from September 20th-November 15th. The class – open to those 16 or older – will cover the basics of making pottery on the wheel, and potters will take home their own set of handmade dishes. The cost, $120.00 for the entire eight weeks, includes materials.

: This class meets 6:00pm-8:00pm every Monday from September 20th-November 15th. The class – open to those 16 or older – will cover the basics of making pottery on the wheel, and potters will take home their own set of handmade dishes. The cost, $120.00 for the entire eight weeks, includes materials. Figure Drawing Sessions : These sessions – taught by esteemed local artist Kell Black – will meet from 1:00pm-4:00pm on September 25th, October 23rd, and November 13th. Artists will draw the nude figure in a series of short and long poses. The cost is $20.00 per session or $45.00 for all three sessions and is open to those 18 years or older.

: These sessions – taught by esteemed local artist Kell Black – will meet from 1:00pm-4:00pm on September 25th, October 23rd, and November 13th. Artists will draw the nude figure in a series of short and long poses. The cost is $20.00 per session or $45.00 for all three sessions and is open to those 18 years or older. Creative Writing Basics: This class will be in two formats – virtual from 6:00pm-7:00pm Tuesdays from September 21st-November 16th and in-person from 5:30pm-6:30pm Thursdays from September 23rd-November 18th. The classes – taught by Shana Thornton (virtual) and Joanna Grisham (in-person) and open to those 15 or older – will help writers engage in writing for art and personal expression (by creating character, building plot and enhancing description). The cost is $50.00 for the entire eight weeks.

Here are the CSA’s returning classes. Click on the links for information. The costs are for the entire series of classes. No classes are scheduled during Fall Break, October 11th-16th.

Drawing and Ballet I already are full, but those who are interested can join waitlists for each class.

Classes begin September 20th, and the registration deadline is September 15th.