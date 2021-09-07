82.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Clarksville Police Department to close part of Fort Campbell Boulevard for Fatal Crash Investigation Follow-Up

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that on Sunday, September 12th, 2021, from 7:00am–7:30am (or until complete), all lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard (between Cunningham Lane and 101st Airborne Parkway (SR374)) will be closed for a Fatal Crash Investigation follow-up.

Motorists can expect brief delays as both northbound and southbound traffic will be diverted from Fort Campbell Boulevard onto alternative routes.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be assisting with signs and message boards, CPD units will be on the scene in the roadway directing traffic.

