Downtown Commons announces Ice Skating returns November 20th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Downtown Commons Winter Ice Rink will return for a fourth year, bringing fun times to Downtown Clarksville beginning November 20th, 2021!

The seasonal outdoor ice rink will stay open through the holiday season with a closing date of January 10th, 2022.

Regular operating hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, Saturdays from 10:00am to 9:00pm, and Sundays from 2:00pm to 9:00pm. Hours will vary on holidays, during school breaks, and during special events.

Ice skates are provided and included in the cost of the ticket. Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12-years-old, government employees, military, and APSU students.

“This is the perfect outdoor opportunity for some fun in our community, at this time of the year. We are excited to bring back the rink and add to the festivity and memories of the season in beautiful downtown Clarksville,” said Downtown Commons Event Manager Elizabeth Quinton.

Private party rentals are available at the rink. For more information about sponsorships, advertising, or special event booking/planning, contact Elizabeth at *protected email* .

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.

Watch the Downtown Commons Winter Ice Rink Facebook page for event and weather-related details. To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.