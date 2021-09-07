This Week at APSU: Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to visit military-affiliated students

Clarksville, TN – This fall, Dr. Andrew Kester, the director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO), and his team will visit Austin Peay State University (APSU) every month to help military-affiliated students, faculty, and students navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system.

These special visits will take place from 8:00am-1:00pm on September 8th, October 6th, November 3rd, and December 1st, in APSU’s Newton Military Family Resource Center.

The first visit on September 8th will include a veterans resource presentation from 11:30am-12:30pm at the center when various speakers will provide a wide range of services for the military community.

During these visits, the MCVSO team will guide any veteran in the APSU family through a variety of VA benefits and entitlements, including:

Disability compensation

Veterans non-service-connected pension

Survivors benefits

Healthcare

G.I. Bill and educational benefits

Vocational rehabilitation

Appeals

Military service and discharge records

State and local veterans benefits

For more information on how Austin Peay State University serves the military community, visit https://www.apsu.edu/military.

Jeffrey Williams Faculty Recital on Tuesday

Voice professor Dr. Jeffrey Williams will perform a faculty recital from 7:30pm-9:00pm Tuesday, September 7th, at the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall in the Music/Mass Communication Building.

Williams is a baritone who will perform with Jennifer McGuire at the piano. The concert also will livestream on Facebook.

The New Gallery exhibits ‘Recent Acquisitions’

The New Gallery is open for its 2020-21 exhibition season with “Recent Acquisitions,” an exhibit that includes more than 125 pieces accepted into Austin Peay State University’s art collection during the last five years.

Pieces include art from Ansel Adams, Deborah Gould Hall, Bonnie Schiffman, Albert Watson, Michel Thersiquel, Khari Turner, Gamaliel Rodriguez, Philippe Salaün, and Karen Seapker.

The exhibit runs through September 17th, 2021.

For more information, visit The New Gallery’s homepage.

