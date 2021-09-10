78.6 F
News

Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station on Highway Drive having Mechanical Issues

By News Staff
Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station pit, located at 1230 Highway Drive, has been shut down to one lane due to mechanical issues.

Repairs for the pit may not be completed until the week of September 13th-17th, 2021.

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, all loads should be delivered to the main landfill located at 3212 Dover Road. The scale hours for the main landfill are Monday through Friday 5:30am to 4:00pm and Saturday, 7:00am to 4:00pm.

The Transfer Station Convenience Center is still in operation and accepting bagged household waste and recyclables.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
