Friday, September 10, 2021
News

Clarksville Transit System to hold public meeting for Strategic Plan

Will focus on upcoming goals, projects and identify areas of concern

Clarksville Transit SystemClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will host a meeting open to the public at William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane Suite 201, on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 5:30pm to discuss CTS’s Strategic Plan update.

Initially implemented in January 2016, CTS’s Strategic Plan set the course for the department on how best to move forward. CTS leadership is asking the public to provide input on potential areas of concern and to also discuss upcoming goals and projects the department has in mind.

Plans to relocate the Downtown Transit Center will also be up for discussion.

Those that are not able to attend in person can attend virtually at https://bit.ly/31SdSmG

