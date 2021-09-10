City of Clarksville announces Signalization to be added to Rossview Road

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and QuikTrip to make improvements along the Rossview Road corridor from Interstate 24 to Page Estates.

The widening of Rossview Road is already underway as part of the City’s Transportation 2020+ Strategy and the City is coordinating the construction activities between this project and the site development of a QuickTrip convenience store that will include a new traffic signal installation.

QuikTrip, an American-based convenience store chain, has begun construction along the Rossview Road corridor, adjacent to Powell Road. As part of a land-use deal with the City, QuikTrip was granted the ability to build at the site if there was an agreement to cover the cost for a traffic signal to be constructed to alleviate traffic congestion.

“This land use deal not only brings an American-based company to the City of Clarksville but also ensures that the proper infrastructure is put in place to provide residents of Powell Road and its adjoined neighborhoods a safer outlet in a heavily trafficked area,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said.

“We welcome QuikTrip with open arms to the Clarksville community and thank them for working with us as we pave the way towards better, smarter infrastructure in Clarksville,” stated Mayor Pitts.

Along with helping alleviate traffic congestion, the added signalization at the intersection of Rossview and Powell Road will also provide safer access to the new QuikTrip location and to Powell Road which serves as a single access point for nearly 5,000 residents.

QuikTrip has placed money into an escrow account for the City to use for the construction of a new traffic signal. The City has developed construction plans for use during the bidding process that will kick off in the coming weeks with construction beginning later this year. QuikTrip hopes to complete construction on their site within six months.

The Rossview Road widening is a locally managed, TDOT funded, project slated to be completed by May of 2022. TDOT is covering 80% of the cost, and the City is providing the remaining funding along with project management services.

For more information about the Transportation 2020+ Strategy, go to www.transportation2020.com