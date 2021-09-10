Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Wilma Rudolph Boulevard area water outage planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an expansive water outage overnight on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard beginning at 10:00pm on Sunday, September 12th, 2021 from Holiday Drive to Athletic Avenue for water valve replacement work.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect businesses and residents along both sides of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard including the roads and properties listed below. The water outage is not expected to affect the Governor’s Square Mall.

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (Holiday Drive to Athletic Drive)

Kennedy Lane

Meadows of Hearthstone Subdivision Heatherwood Trace Forrest Cove Court Hickory Glen Drive Hickory Glen Court Cedar Grove Court Meadowgate Lane

Westfield Court

Fair Brook Place

Bristol Park Apartments

Morris Road

South Hampton Place

South Hampton Place (The Preserve at Spring Creek)

Hampton Plaza

Terminal Road (Terminal Road Apartments)

Cobalt Drive (Terminal Road Apartments)

Utility workers will begin staging equipment at 7:00pm on Sunday at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Athletic Avenue and will close 400 feet of the outer northbound lanes on both sides of the intersection. The inside lane will be open to through traffic during the work. The southbound turning lane on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard will also be closed at the intersection of Athletic Avenue.

Athletic Avenue will be closed from the west mall entrance at Best Western Drive (Best Buy) to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Athletic Avenue will be accessible via Holiday Drive and Ted A. Crozier Sr. Boulevard; however, traffic congestion and delays are expected at the worksite. The Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen entrances and the Trane parking lot entrance will be accessible from Athletic Avenue during the work.

All roads and entrances to the Governor’s Square Mall will be accessible. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is expected to be finished, water service restored and the lanes reopened by approximately 4:00am on Monday, September 13th.

