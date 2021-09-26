Tennessee Department of Health offers Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health has begun offering booster doses of COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine to certain populations.

A single dose booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine can be administered for individuals who met these criteria:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 Coronavirus exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online.

Local health departments across the state will be administering the booster dose. Information on appointment availability can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/ . Appointments are not required.

The Federal Pharmacy Partnership (FPP) for Long-Term Care (LTC) Program is facilitating on-site vaccination for residents in long-term care facilities.

Additional vaccine providers offering the Pfizer vaccine can be found by visiting http://www.vaccines.gov. Patients do not need to prove their diagnosis or health condition to be eligible for the booster dose.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.