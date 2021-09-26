BBB reports Women’s Summit event Scam

Nashville, TN – With a dose of flattery and an invitation to an exclusive event, scammers hope you’ll pay to attend a conference that doesn’t exist. Numerous women have reported receiving phony invitations to the “Women’s Leadership Summit.”



How the Scam Works



You get an email from a woman who says she reviewed your LinkedIn profile and found it interesting. She thinks you would be an excellent fit for an upcoming Women’s Leadership Summit in your state.

One consumer looked into the event and discovered that scammers are using the name of a real person who organizes conferences and events, which makes the message seem legitimate.





How to Avoid Event Scams:

Research events before you opt in. Search the event name online and look for reviews and comments from people who have already attended or purchased tickets. Keep a close eye out for complaints about scams. If you can’t find anything about an event outside of the official website, consider this a red flag.

Watch out for phishing scams. Scammers love to send professional-looking emails to unsuspecting consumers that include links to events, prizes, and other offers. Sometimes simply clicking on a link from a stranger can download malware onto your computer and compromise your personal information.

Check for contact information. Legitimate companies and organizations should have a real website with more than just vague claims. It should include a working phone number and email where you can ask questions and get specific answers.

For More Information

If you reply to the email, you will receive a link for a “Women’s Leadership Summit” near you. This website has more information about the conference. Some of the speakers featured are high profile! One recent event allegedly included a talk from the CEOs of Apple, Netflix, and Whole Foods. However, the speaker photos, titles, and bios are simply stolen from other websites.Without giving many specific details about the event – not even the price – you’ll be prompted to enter credit card information to participate. If you enter your details, scammers will charge your card and get access to information, such as your company’s phone number and address.

Before purchasing entry to any event, review the BBB Tip: Buying Tickets. Read more about a similar con that involves fake tickets to non-existent festivals.



If you’ve spotted a scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others to avoid falling victim to this con.

