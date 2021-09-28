Imagination Library of Montgomery County to hold live Facebook Storytime with Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts

Clarksville, TN – Imagination Library of Montgomery County will host a free Facebook Live Storytime session Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at 6:00pm on the organization’s Facebook page.

The featured reader for the inaugural Storytime is Cynthia Pitts, First Lady of Clarksville. Mrs. Pitts will read Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors aloud during this special session. Children of all ages and parents are encouraged to log on and enjoy the story together. This story will only be available during the original live recording, so you won’t want to miss it!

Imagination Library of Montgomery County will share a series of prerecorded Storytime videos on its social media pages in the coming weeks, featuring new stories and special guest readers each time. These videos will be made available every Thursday evening at 7:00pm, just in time for the little ones to snuggle in pajamas for a bedtime story. These stories will be geared toward children ages five and under and are scheduled to begin on October 14th, 2021.

Imagination Library of Montgomery County depends on donations from community members like you to continue providing free books for children under five years old in Montgomery County. If you would like to donate or make a pledge, visit the Imagination Library of Montgomery County page to spread the joy of reading and learning to local children.

Parents can sign their children up for the free book program online.

Community leaders interested in volunteering to read aloud during a session can contact Laura Hoffman at *protected email* .

About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation has gifted well over 150 million free books in Australia, Canada, The Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to registered children from birth to age five. Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading, inspiring them to dream. The impact of the program has been widely researched and results suggest positive increases in key early childhood literacy metrics. Penguin Random House is the exclusive publisher for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

For more information, please visit imaginationlibrary.com.