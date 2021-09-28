Downtown @ Sundown features Xtraordinary Gentlemen October 1st

Montgomery County, TN – Downtown @ Sundown will feature Xtraordinary Gentleman during this week’s concert at 7:00pm October 1st, 2021 at Downtown Commons. The band has been performing since 2009 and takes pride in bringing soul and funk to another level.

Xtraordinary Gentlemen members include: “drummer” Alex Vance Jr of Clarksville, TN; “percussion” Bryant Baxter of Stendal, IN; “bass” Dathan Cox of Hopkinsville, KY; Brandon Bailey of Nashville, TN; “keyboards” Andy Torian of Nashville, TN; Blake Ladson from Hopkinsville, KY; Tywan Mack of Hopkinsville, KY; Gerry Smoot Evansville, IN; “Horns” Sonnie Killbrew and James Crenshaw from Hopkinsville, KY.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Driving You Donuts, Burgasm, Chick’nCone, and Heather’s Homemade Icecream are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale?, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks.

Downtown @ Sundown concerts are free and open to the public and our last 2021 concert date is October 15th. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.

Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.