Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council upgrades ClarksvilleIsHiring.com

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to announce the upgrade and re-launch of ClarksvilleIsHiring.com. On the new site, the public can view a local jobs board with Glassdoor integration, plus utilize additional features including a Career Assessment quiz, Events & Training Calendar, and added data tools from AtlasIQ – WorkforceIQ, Talent Pipeline.

At ClarksvilleIsHiring.com job seekers can find new opportunities, employers can share open positions, and community partners can share educational training and up-skilling opportunities, career fairs, and take advantage of data visualization tools that provide insight at the local level.

The new data toolset available on ClarksvilleIsHiring.com is a comprehensive workforce, demographic, and property data aggregator designed to showcase a community’s assets – and help market, promote, and sell the community to prospective businesses and talent looking for their next home.

The Workforce IQ tool is a data visualization platform that tells a community’s workforce story through data and infographics; While the Talent Pipeline tool provides information on community potential workforce through higher education data.

“This all-encompassing site provides a wealth of resources and is a great tool for job seekers, employers, educators and, the community alike – with a direct focus on our local workforce needs and opportunities,” said Vice President of Communications and Marketing Michelle Hueffmeier. “This locally-focused workforce approach provides a strategic advantage for our local talent pool during the employment search as well as for our community and the EDC team to utilize in their recruiting efforts.”

To join the ClarksvilleIsHiring.com campaign and have your job listing or workforce event posted, contact Vonda Gates at *protected email*

The ClarksvilleIsHiring website is a partnership of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board, provided by the Aspire Clarksville Foundation.