APSU Women’s Golf wins Butler Fall Invitational

Indianapolis, IN – The Austin Peay State University women (APSU) golf coach Jessica Combs claimed her first title as the Governors won the Butler Fall Invitational by two strokes, Tuesday, at Highland Country Club.

Led by freshman Erica Scutt, who finished second on the individual leaderboard, and redshirt junior Shelby Darnell, who was eighth, Austin Peay State University used a third-round 289 to move past Butler for the team title with a three-day 878 total. The Governors held off a late charge by Belmont, which shot a 293 to finish two strokes off the lead pace.

It was APSU’s first team title in a multi-team event since the 2018 Town & Country Invitational title. It also is the first time Austin Peay State University has won a three-round event in program history.

Scutt, who entered the day with a one-shot lead, shot a final-round one-under 69, but could not keep pace with Belmont’s Cameron Fish who used seven birdies in the final round to fire a five-under 65 and take the individual medalist honors.

Still, Scutt’s second-place finish was the best by a Governors golfer since Reagan Green’s runner-up finish at the 2018 Citrus Classic. In addition, her 210-tourney total was the second-best aggregate in program history, only two shots behind Taylor Dedmen’s 208 at the 2019 Spring Break Shootout.

Darnell moved up two spots on the final day with a 74 to finish tied for eighth with a 221. The pair of top 10 finishes by Scutt and Darnell were the first by APSU teammates since Darnell and Stamps finished in the top 10 in the 2020 Benbow Invitational, which concluded the shortened 2020 season.

Freshman Kaley Campbell used a final-round 74 to jump 10 spots up the leaderboard with her 227-tourney total finishing 26th overall. Redshirt senior Riley Cooper also used a 74 Tuesday to leap 13 spots up the standings with her 228 finishing 31st. Sophomore Kady Foshaug was 35th with a 229 to round out the Govs five-team results. Freshman Maggie Glass, competing as an individual, used a final-round 76 – her best round of the tourney – to move up five spots and finish 54th.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team, who have posted back-to-back top-five team finishes, look ahead to next week’s Lady Red Wolves Classic hosted by Arkansas State at Sage Meadows Country Club.

Box Score

Butler Fall Invitational

Highland Golf and Country Club | Indianapolis, IN

Dates: October 4th-5th