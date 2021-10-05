Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf comes in Eight at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – Adam Van Raden fired a team-best two-under 70 in the final round of the Grover Page Classic to finish tied for 21st with teammate Chase Korte, the duo posted final scores of 218 on the par-72, 6,783-yard Jackson Country Club to lead the Austin Peay State University men’s golf to an eighth-place finish at UT Martin’s tournament.
Freshman Aidan Baker rounded out the lineup for the Govs, shooting a final round 76 and finishing tied for 42nd in the tournament.
Playing in his first tournament for Austin Peay State University, freshman Payne Elkins bounced back and fired a 73 in the final round of the event, moving up 10 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 61st.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf
The Austin Peay State University men's golf team will be back in action when it travels to the Queen City for the Xavier Invitational at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.