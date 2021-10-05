Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf comes in Eight at Grover Page Classic

Jackson, TN – Adam Van Raden fired a team-best two-under 70 in the final round of the Grover Page Classic to finish tied for 21st with teammate Chase Korte, the duo posted final scores of 218 on the par-72, 6,783-yard Jackson Country Club to lead the Austin Peay State University men’s golf to an eighth-place finish at UT Martin’s tournament.

Van Raden used a final-round 70 to climb 17 spots on the leaderboard on the event’s final day and tie Korte, who shot a 73 to finish the tournament at plus-two. Micah Knisley and Jordan Rodriguez each shot a 74 on the final 18 holes, with Knisley finishing the tournament tied for 30th with a 220 and Rodriguez shooting a 229 to finish tied for 69th.

Freshman Aidan Baker rounded out the lineup for the Govs, shooting a final round 76 and finishing tied for 42nd in the tournament.

Playing in his first tournament for Austin Peay State University, freshman Payne Elkins bounced back and fired a 73 in the final round of the event, moving up 10 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 61st.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will be back in action when it travels to the Queen City for the Xavier Invitational at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. For news and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).