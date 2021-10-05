Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, October 5th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has called two special sessions this month:

Tuesday, October 5th at 4:30pm to discuss the settlement of the Blackhorse Lawsuit.

Wednesday, October 20th at 4:30pm – this will be a working session and they will present the proposed rezoning of the City Wards based on the 2020 Census.

I appreciate your phone calls and emails, I am sorry for my delayed responses at times. I did not attend the session on September 30th, I was participating in an event with Leadership Clarksville.

I met with members of the Tanglewood neighborhood in September regarding a zoning request, I would be happy to meet if you have questions or concerns. Speaking of Zoning Ordinances, I am going to make a change to the newsletter. I will add the Zones at the top of the list to save space and hopefully make the letter easier to read.

As always, please contact me if you have questions or concerns. I only answer calls that are in my contact list, please leave a message or send a quick text and I will call you back.

We vote on the items on this agenda on October 7th, 2021, meeting starts at 6:00pm.

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance: First Reading

Recommend Approval Unless annotated

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District

R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

12-2021-22 Postponed August 5th, Public Hearing held August 5th) property located at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard & Millswood Drive from C-5 and R-2 to R-4.

There was a great deal of discussion regarding this zoning due to drainage and traffic in the area. Several residents contacted us, and I will reach out to them prior to determining my vote.

Annexed Territory Along Hwy 76 And Little Hope Road

RESOLUTION 20-2021-22 Annexing territory along Highway 76 and Little Hope Road

RESOLUTION 21-2021-22 Approving a Plan of Service for annexed territory along Highway 76 and Little Hope Road

ORD 31-2021-22 Amending the Official Code Of The City Of Clarksville Reapportioning The City Of Clarksville For The Purpose Of Electing Persons For The Office Of City Council Member

RESOLUTION 22-2021-22 Approving the abandonment of an unimproved right-of-way, located south of Peterson Lane, north of Warren Drive and west of Faye Drive; RPC: Disapproval Currently, this property is owned by the city. It is an assess way to property that is currently a farm. If the farm is sold and houses are built this property would serve as a second access to the land.

RESOLUTION 23-2021-22 Approving the abandonment of an unimproved alleyway located south of Hyman Street, north of Arctic Street, and west of Red River Street;

ORD 33-2021– property located at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road from C-5 to C-2.

Size: 14.-2 Acre Ward: 8 Lots: 168 Population: 453

Concerns addressed is there was no traffic study, and this is a congested area.

ORD 34-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Allen Road from AG to C-5/R-4

Size: 2.5 +/- acres C-5 proposed Ward: 5 Lots: 57

4.8 +/- acres R-4 proposed Population: 154

ORD 35-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Golf Club Lane and Old Ashland City Road from O-1 to C-2

Size: .32 Acre Ward: 7 Lots: 3 Population: 8

ORD 36-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Blvd. and West Bel Air Boulevard from C-5/R-1 to C-2 RPC: Disapproval

Size: 12.67 Acre Ward: 2 Lots: 152 Population: 410

ORD 37-2021-22 located at a tract east of Warfield Boulevard, west of Roanoke Road, north of Rossview Rd. from O-1 to C-2

Size: 1.69 Acre Ward: 12 Lots: 20 Population: 54

ORD 38-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Old Russellville Pike Road and Hickory Trace Road from R-1 to R-6

Size: 4.62 Acre: Ward: 12 Lots: 41 Population: 110

ORD 39-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Richardson Street and Crossland Avenue from R-3 to R-4

Size: 1.03 Acre Ward: 6 Lots: 12 Population: 32

ORD 40-2021-22 Property located at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Heritage Pointe Drive from AG to C-2

Size: 14.97 Acre Ward: 8 Lots: 179 Population: 483

ORD 41-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Needmore Road and Bell Road from AG to R-4

Size: 15.29 Acre Ward: 9 Lots: 183 Population: 491

I Met with Mr. Ligon, the person who will be building this neighborhood and he indicated they planned to include open space and playgrounds in this development.

ORD 42-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Oak Lane and Lucas Lane from R-3 to R-6

Size: 3.08 Acre Ward: 7 Lots: 27 Population: 72

ORD 43-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Kleeman Drive from R-2 to R-6

Size: 1.41 Acre Ward: 6 Lots: 12 Population: 32

ORD 44-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Needmore Road and Turner Lane from R-3 to R-4

Size: 2.4 Acre Ward: 11 Lots: 28 Population: 75

CONSENT AGENDA : All Items Passed unless noted

ORD 16-2021-22 Amending the Zoning ordinance relative to breweries, micro breweries, and brewpubs

ORD 19-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Madison Street and Tanglewood Drive from R-1 to C-2

Mr. Rick Reda is the owner of this property. This property backs up to the Tanglewood Wilderness Area and currently has 2 homes on it. Mr. Reda was gracious enough to meet with the residents of the neighborhood. He indicated that he did not plan to build on the property for the next 5 years. He indicated that he wanted to rezone the property to increase its value for the future. There are currently sewer, drainage, and environmental concerns for this area.

ORD 20-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Darnell Place & Cedar Crest Drive from R-3 to R-4

ORD 21-2021-22 property located at the southern terminus of Rufus Johnson Road from M-3 to C-5

ORD 22-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Ishee Drive & Ringgold Road from AG to R-6 and R-2

ORD 23-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Needmore Road & E. Boy Scout Road from AG to R-1

ORD 24-2021-22 property located at the southern frontage of Cave Springs Road east of Danko Ln. from R-3 to R-6

ORD 26-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Fairview Lane& W. Rossview Road from R-1 to R-6

RESOLUTION 19-2021-22 Approving appointments to the Clarksville Housing Authority Board, Fair Housing Board, Human Relations Commission and Parking Commission

Common Design Review Board: Gary Shephard October 2021 through September 2026; David E. Smith (Partial term replacing Sean Craft) October 2021 through September 2024

Gary Shephard October 2021 through September 2026; David E. Smith (Partial term replacing Sean Craft) October 2021 through September 2024 Fair Housing Board: Mark Kelly October 2021 through September 2026; Rhonda Kennedy October 2021 through September 2025; Deb Haines-Kulick October 2021 through September 2024; Rob Selkow October 2021 through September 2023; Ben Stanley October 2021 through September 2022

Mark Kelly October 2021 through September 2026; Rhonda Kennedy October 2021 through September 2025; Deb Haines-Kulick October 2021 through September 2024; Rob Selkow October 2021 through September 2023; Ben Stanley October 2021 through September 2022 Housing Authority Board: Calvin B. Lockett (replacing Angela Jones) October 2021 through September 2026; Alana Ward (replacing Karey Daugherty) October 2021 through September 2026; Wayne ilkinson (replacing Steve Stroman) October 2021 through September 2026

Calvin B. Lockett (replacing Angela Jones) October 2021 through September 2026; Alana Ward (replacing Karey Daugherty) October 2021 through September 2026; Wayne ilkinson (replacing Steve Stroman) October 2021 through September 2026 Human Relations Commission: Lillian Vazquez through October 2021 through September 2024; Garrett Rye (Partial term replacing Dipika Patel) October 2021 through June 2022

-Concerns regarding the reappointment of one of the Members on the list. Ms. Vazquez had been the chair and resigned.

Lillian Vazquez through October 2021 through September 2024; Garrett Rye (Partial term replacing Dipika Patel) October 2021 through June 2022 -Concerns regarding the reappointment of one of the Members on the list. Ms. Vazquez had been the chair and resigned. Parking Commission: Travis Holleman – September 2021 through August 2024

New Business

ORD 27-2021-22 Authorizing a utility and ingress and egress easement to Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC/D/B/A AT&T Tennessee at the intersection of Whitfield Road, and Needmore Road Finance and Transportation-Streets-Garage Committees: APPROVAL They built in a specified time for lines to be moved.

ORD 32-2021-22 Authorizing the sale of property located at 803 Howard Street to Marlon Placid Finance

The owner of the property built his driveway on city property and THEN said he would buy it. This is property that could be used for a nonprofit or green space for the neighborhood.

RESOLUTION 26-2021-22 Authorizing a name change from Office of Housing and Community Development to Neighborhood and Community Services Housing & Community Development Committee: APPROVAL

This will be removed; it must be accomplished by an ordinance.

RESOLUTION 27- 2021-22 Authorizing a request from Housing and Community Development to amend its Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) annual action Plan/2020-2024 consolidated plan Housing & Community Development Committee: APPROVAL

ORD 28-2021-22 Amending the official code pertaining to hours for consumption of alcoholic beverages, beer and wine in the entertainment district “premises” as described in Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A.) § 57-4-102(28)(D) Public Safety Committee: APPROVAL

I support this ordinance, but I have concerns that this ordinance does not completely address the issue of a person who is in the district with a drink not during the specified hours. I believe there will be an amendment to address this concern.

ORD 29-2021-22 Amending the official code of the City of Clarksville Title 4 (Building, Utility and Housing Codes) relative to non-single family housing Public Safety Committee: APPROVAL

This is not raising rates but documenting the current charges.

RESOLUTION 59-2020-21 (Postponed August 5th) Requesting the Tennessee General Assembly to amend the Official Charter of the City of Clarksville according to Exhibit A Councilperson Butler. This will be postponed and moved to Special Council

RESOLUTION 65-2020-21 (Postponed August 5) Requesting the Mayor call a special session of the City Council as a Committee of the Whole to study and make recommendations pertaining to the City Code of Ethics Councilperson Allen – This will be postponed.

RESOLUTION 4-2021-22 (Postponed August 5th) Requesting the Regional Planning Commission Director and Staff to perform an area-wide study of the R-3 residential neighborhood in the Red River District Councilperson Smith – The Regional Planning Commission indicated this is something they can support, but it is a matter of time. The concern for this legacy neighborhood is infill.

Resolutions Pertaining to COVID 19 – Page 220 on the Agenda

RESOLUTION 24-2021-22 Resolution of the City Council of Clarksville, TN expressing opposition to the Presidential COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Councilperson Butler

RESOLUTION 25-2021-22 Requesting Lt. Governor Randy McNally to call a special session of the Tennessee General Assembly to address state constitutional concerns due to COVID-19 Councilperson Redd

ORD 30-2021-2022 Amending the official code Title 1, Chapter 2, Section 204 relative to presenting legislation and deliberation of city council members to maximize efficiency Councilperson Holleman

This creates a burden of time keeping required to support this ordinance. We have 10 minutes now and 2 new members, this is not needed and could take more time to keep up with the time. I think limiting the time would not allow us to communicate openly and decrease the opportunity to share information.

DISCUSSION: ORD 6-2021-22 (Disapproved 9/2 Second Reading)

Amending the Zoning ORD and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Reda Home Builders, Inc. for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Twin Rivers Road and Nolen Road from R-1 to R-4 Councilperson Richmond