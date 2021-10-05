APSU Softball has 17 players named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Award winners

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team had 17 players from its 2020-21 roster named Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes, Tuesday.

To be selected as an Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must achieve a 3.5-or-better overall GPA on a 4.0 scale for the school year and this year’s selections brings the Govs all-time NFCA Scholar Athlete total to 63.

Nationwide, over 8,800 student-athletes (NCAA DI, DII, DIII, NAIA, junior colleges and high schools) were named Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes, the highest total in the Association’s history and the second-consecutive year achieving the 8,000-plus plateau.

This past school year, the Governors posted an overall team GPA of 3.53, the 75th best team GPA in NCAA Division I, with the players passing a total of 442 class hours. Each player averaged 14 hours passed in the fall and 13 hours passed during their regular season in the spring semester.

Leading the way for the Govs were Kelsey Gross, Emily Moore and Brett Jackson, who posted perfect 4.0 grade-point averages, while Kendyl Weinzapfel (3.96) just missed a perfect GPA for the year.

Also earning selections as NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes were Lexi Osowski (3.91), Mallori Nesbit (3.91), Drew Dudley (3.83), Katelyn Smith (3.83), Maddie Berner (3.77), Brooke Pfefferle (3.76), Riley Suites (3.76), Kelsey Gray (3.75), Mackenzie Gareau (3.66), Kaitlin Woodruff (3.59), Shelby Harpe (3.57), Katie Keen (3.55) and Alex Grubbs (3.50).