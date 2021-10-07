APSU Soccer falls at Morehead State, 1-0

Morehead, KY – A 25th-minute goal proved to be the difference as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team went on the road and dropped a 1-0 decision to Morehead State, Thursday, at the MSU Rec. & Wellness Field.

Austin Peay (3-7-2, 0-3-0) fired the first shot on target in the 18th minute, but graduate student Gybson Roth was unable to best Morehead State (4-6-3, 2-1-1) goalkeeper Michelle Jerantowski.

Morehead State was able to find the back of the net in the 25th minute and took an early lead on a Jenna Setters goal. Austin Peay State University goalkeeper Peyton Powell made saves in the 29th and 34th minute to keep the deficit at one, but the APSU Govs were held scoreless in the first 45 minutes and trailed 1-0 at the halftime break.

The Eagles took their final shot on target in the 58th minute, but Colleen Swift was unable to beat Powell and the Govs’ deficit remained at one. Needing a goal to tie the match, freshman Olivia Prock and fifth-year senior Claire Larose put shots on goal in the 70th and 88th minutes, respectively, but neither was able to best Jerantowski and the APSU Govs dropped their third-straight match to open Ohio Valley Conference play.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will return home for a 1:00pm, Sunday match against Southeast Missouri State at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field on Homecoming weekend. The Governors then host Military Appreciation Night when they take on Tennessee Tech in a 6:00pm, October 14th contest. For news and updates on everything Governors soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.